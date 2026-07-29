Recent Release, "Understanding Me," from Page Publishing Author Melvin Weber, Explores How Soft Skills Transform Managerial Performance and Success
Greenville, NC, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melvin Weber has completed a new book, "Understanding Me": The Key Is Soft Skill Development, a practical guide designed to help managers and employees enhance their professional performance through targeted skill-building. The book follows Joe's journey as he discovers how cultivating self-confidence, self-awareness, and self-management can unlock his potential in the workplace. Whether you are beginning your management career or bringing decades of experience to your role, this accessible resource demonstrates how foundational personal abilities drive motivation, performance, and behavioral excellence. By mastering these vital competencies, managers can accelerate their individual growth while simultaneously advancing their organization's capabilities.
Dr. Melvin R. Weber brings unparalleled credibility to this subject, having spent over 25 years educating students in the classroom while simultaneously accumulating 24 years of hands-on operational experience across the hospitality industry. His career trajectory—from dishwasher to area coach at Pizza Hut of America to hotel manager—provides authentic perspective on how soft skills matter at every level. As a Professor at East Carolina University with advanced degrees including a PhD and MBA from the University of Missouri–Columbia, Weber combines rigorous academic training with real-world industry insights that few authors can match.
"Understanding Me" delves into essential themes of talent development, emotional intelligence, and leadership effectiveness while addressing the urgent professional challenges facing today's organizations. Readers will discover concrete strategies for building confidence and managing emotions, recognize how personal abilities form the foundation for success, and witness transformative change through an engaging narrative. Weber's extensive experience developing people in both corporate and educational settings informs every chapter, offering readers an invaluable toolkit for navigating contemporary workplace dynamics and fostering sustainable growth.
"Developing soft skills has fundamentally changed how I lead and teach," said Weber. "I have witnessed firsthand how these competencies empower both employees and students to achieve greater success. My hope is that readers will embrace this journey and apply these principles to transform their own professional trajectories."
Published by Page Publishing, Melvin Weber's enlightening work equips managers with essential competencies for enhanced performance and organizational advancement. This resource bridges theory and practice, delivering immediately applicable insights that yield measurable results.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Understanding Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Dr. Melvin R. Weber brings unparalleled credibility to this subject, having spent over 25 years educating students in the classroom while simultaneously accumulating 24 years of hands-on operational experience across the hospitality industry. His career trajectory—from dishwasher to area coach at Pizza Hut of America to hotel manager—provides authentic perspective on how soft skills matter at every level. As a Professor at East Carolina University with advanced degrees including a PhD and MBA from the University of Missouri–Columbia, Weber combines rigorous academic training with real-world industry insights that few authors can match.
"Understanding Me" delves into essential themes of talent development, emotional intelligence, and leadership effectiveness while addressing the urgent professional challenges facing today's organizations. Readers will discover concrete strategies for building confidence and managing emotions, recognize how personal abilities form the foundation for success, and witness transformative change through an engaging narrative. Weber's extensive experience developing people in both corporate and educational settings informs every chapter, offering readers an invaluable toolkit for navigating contemporary workplace dynamics and fostering sustainable growth.
"Developing soft skills has fundamentally changed how I lead and teach," said Weber. "I have witnessed firsthand how these competencies empower both employees and students to achieve greater success. My hope is that readers will embrace this journey and apply these principles to transform their own professional trajectories."
Published by Page Publishing, Melvin Weber's enlightening work equips managers with essential competencies for enhanced performance and organizational advancement. This resource bridges theory and practice, delivering immediately applicable insights that yield measurable results.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Understanding Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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