Recent Release, "Bob the Burro," from Page Publishing Author Mary M Schulz, Invites Young Readers Into a Barnyard World of Warmth and Timeless Lessons
Mesa, AZ, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary M Schulz has completed a new book, "Bob the Burro": First Day on the Farm, a charming children's story that welcomes readers into a pastoral landscape where a lovable burro named Bob experiences his inaugural day among the farm animals. Through simple yet engaging prose, Schulz introduces a cast of characters who become instant friends, each bringing their own personality to this idyllic setting where kindness and acceptance form the foundation of every interaction.
The author draws from a rich well of personal experience and memory, having grown up in Devils Lake, North Dakota, before settling in Mesa, Arizona with her family. Mary's deep love for the outdoors and lifelong dream of living on a farm infuse every page with authenticity, while her cherished roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother provide genuine insight into the values she wishes to impart to young hearts.
In "Bob the Burro" readers will discover a narrative celebration of peaceful farm existence and the bonds that form when creatures approach one another with compassion. The story explores meaningful themes of belonging and friendship, showing young audiences that every newcomer has a place in a community built on mutual respect. As Bob navigates his inaugural day, children will witness how love and gentle acceptance create the foundation for lasting relationships both on the farm and in their own lives.
"I wanted to create a series that captures the beauty of farm life and the profound lessons our animal friends can teach us," said Schulz. "These characters are woven from real encounters and cherished memories, bringing authenticity to Bob's journey of discovery and connection."
Published by Page Publishing, Mary M Schulz's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into a world where kindness reigns and friendship blossoms naturally. This debut installment promises to become a beloved addition to children's literature.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Bob the Burro" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws from a rich well of personal experience and memory, having grown up in Devils Lake, North Dakota, before settling in Mesa, Arizona with her family. Mary's deep love for the outdoors and lifelong dream of living on a farm infuse every page with authenticity, while her cherished roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother provide genuine insight into the values she wishes to impart to young hearts.
In "Bob the Burro" readers will discover a narrative celebration of peaceful farm existence and the bonds that form when creatures approach one another with compassion. The story explores meaningful themes of belonging and friendship, showing young audiences that every newcomer has a place in a community built on mutual respect. As Bob navigates his inaugural day, children will witness how love and gentle acceptance create the foundation for lasting relationships both on the farm and in their own lives.
"I wanted to create a series that captures the beauty of farm life and the profound lessons our animal friends can teach us," said Schulz. "These characters are woven from real encounters and cherished memories, bringing authenticity to Bob's journey of discovery and connection."
Published by Page Publishing, Mary M Schulz's heartwarming work offers young readers an uplifting escape into a world where kindness reigns and friendship blossoms naturally. This debut installment promises to become a beloved addition to children's literature.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Bob the Burro" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories