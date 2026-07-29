Recent Release, "Mirrored Love Melodies," from Page Publishing Author Kisonah Smith, Follows Two Souls Who Cross Paths, Navigate Challenges, and Find Spiritual Awakening
Matteson, IL, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kisonah Smith has completed a new book, "Mirrored Love Melodies: A Lyrical Romance Novel" that follows the intertwined journey of a man and woman whose lives become inextricably linked. Despite cycles of separation and reunion, they are compelled to learn invaluable lessons from one another, shedding past traumas and insecurities as they venture towards a path of growth and self-discovery.
The author, Kisonah Smith, is a Chicago native who has been writing since her childhood, fueled by a creative imagination and a love of reading that was nurtured by her supportive family and educators. After taking a break from writing during her academic pursuits, she rekindled her passion and now shares a story that blends both fiction and non-fiction, weaving an edge of suspense and mystery into a narrative of joy, laughter, love, romance, and self-discovery.
"Mirrored Love Melodies" by Kisonah Smith explores the profound power of love to conquer all, as these two souls navigate the complexities of life and are ultimately reunited through divine intervention, embarking on a path of spiritual awakening and personal growth.
Author Kisonah Smith shares, "My new book 'Mirrored Love Melodies: A Lyrical Romance Novel' is a heartfelt exploration of the human journey, where the power of love transcends the challenges we face and leads us to a deeper understanding of ourselves and our connection to the divine."
Published by Page Publishing, Kisonah Smith's compelling work offers readers an insightful and emotionally resonant journey. This beautifully written tale of love, growth, and self-discovery is sure to captivate and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Mirrored Love Melodies: A Lyrical Romance Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, Kisonah Smith, is a Chicago native who has been writing since her childhood, fueled by a creative imagination and a love of reading that was nurtured by her supportive family and educators. After taking a break from writing during her academic pursuits, she rekindled her passion and now shares a story that blends both fiction and non-fiction, weaving an edge of suspense and mystery into a narrative of joy, laughter, love, romance, and self-discovery.
"Mirrored Love Melodies" by Kisonah Smith explores the profound power of love to conquer all, as these two souls navigate the complexities of life and are ultimately reunited through divine intervention, embarking on a path of spiritual awakening and personal growth.
Author Kisonah Smith shares, "My new book 'Mirrored Love Melodies: A Lyrical Romance Novel' is a heartfelt exploration of the human journey, where the power of love transcends the challenges we face and leads us to a deeper understanding of ourselves and our connection to the divine."
Published by Page Publishing, Kisonah Smith's compelling work offers readers an insightful and emotionally resonant journey. This beautifully written tale of love, growth, and self-discovery is sure to captivate and inspire.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Mirrored Love Melodies: A Lyrical Romance Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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