Recent Release, "To God Be The Glory 2," from Page Publishing Author Juden Zee, is a Bilingual Testament to Divine Intervention and Answered Prayer Transforming Lives
New York City, NY, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Juden Zee has completed a new book, "To God Be The Glory 2": Para Dios Sea La Gloria 2, a stirring bilingual work that chronicles remarkable encounters with God's grace. Through personal narratives woven in both English and Spanish, Zee shares testimonies of miraculous signs and divine guidance that shaped her spiritual journey. This book serves as a beacon of hope for readers seeking confirmation that God hears every prayer and responds according to His perfect timing.
The author brings an intimate perspective shaped by decades of faith and perseverance. Zee's own transformation into a published author stands as evidence of her conviction that all things become possible through belief. A devoted mother of two with four grandchildren, she has spent years collecting spiritual insights and personal reflections, finally bringing them to fruition through this inspirational sequel. Her life demonstrates the very message she shares—that God's intervention transcends circumstances and strengthens those who trust in His sovereignty.
"To God Be The Glory 2" invites readers into a spiritually rich exploration of answered prayers and divine miracles. Zee reveals how unwavering faith during both prosperous and challenging seasons opens channels for God's blessing. The dual-language format makes this work accessible to bilingual communities, extending its message across cultural boundaries. Readers will discover that their own desires and dreams are within reach when anchored in genuine belief and connection to the divine.
"Through writing this sequel, I witnessed God's handiwork unfold before my eyes, confirming that nothing is impossible when we surrender our hearts to His will," said Zee.
Published by Page Publishing, Juden Zee's faith-filled work offers profound encouragement to believers and seekers alike. This book empowers readers to recognize divine intervention in their own lives and strengthens their confidence in God's unwavering support.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually resonant work can purchase "To God Be The Glory 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author brings an intimate perspective shaped by decades of faith and perseverance. Zee's own transformation into a published author stands as evidence of her conviction that all things become possible through belief. A devoted mother of two with four grandchildren, she has spent years collecting spiritual insights and personal reflections, finally bringing them to fruition through this inspirational sequel. Her life demonstrates the very message she shares—that God's intervention transcends circumstances and strengthens those who trust in His sovereignty.
"To God Be The Glory 2" invites readers into a spiritually rich exploration of answered prayers and divine miracles. Zee reveals how unwavering faith during both prosperous and challenging seasons opens channels for God's blessing. The dual-language format makes this work accessible to bilingual communities, extending its message across cultural boundaries. Readers will discover that their own desires and dreams are within reach when anchored in genuine belief and connection to the divine.
"Through writing this sequel, I witnessed God's handiwork unfold before my eyes, confirming that nothing is impossible when we surrender our hearts to His will," said Zee.
Published by Page Publishing, Juden Zee's faith-filled work offers profound encouragement to believers and seekers alike. This book empowers readers to recognize divine intervention in their own lives and strengthens their confidence in God's unwavering support.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually resonant work can purchase "To God Be The Glory 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories