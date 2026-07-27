Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Chasing Wonders" – a journey through Time and Earth by Patrick Daly
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Chasing Wonders" – a journey through Time and Earth by Patrick Daly.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Chasing Wonders:
An unforgettable photographic journey around some of the most breathtaking places on Earth.
From magnificent national parks and spectacular waterfalls to world-famous landmarks, vibrant cities, and stunning natural wonders, this picture book celebrates many remarkable destinations. The reader will discover places that inspire awe, spark curiosity, and showcase the incredible beauty of our planet.
Perfect for explorers and adventurous of all ages, this book may even inspire some to create a travel “bucket list” and visit some of these truly amazing places
Chasing Wonders is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 103 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882596
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.64 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H959QGCF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CHASEWONDER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
An unforgettable photographic journey around some of the most breathtaking places on Earth.
From magnificent national parks and spectacular waterfalls to world-famous landmarks, vibrant cities, and stunning natural wonders, this picture book celebrates many remarkable destinations. The reader will discover places that inspire awe, spark curiosity, and showcase the incredible beauty of our planet.
Perfect for explorers and adventurous of all ages, this book may even inspire some to create a travel “bucket list” and visit some of these truly amazing places
Chasing Wonders is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 103 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805882596
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.64 x 21.6 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0H959QGCF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/CHASEWONDER
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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