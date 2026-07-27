Recent Release, "Maggie," from Page Publishing Author Kimberly Smith Collette, Captures a Child's Unbridled Joy Racing Through the Forest to Reunite with Her Father
Winterville, NC, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Smith Collette has completed a new book, "Maggie," a tender children's story that follows a spirited young girl whose Sunday ritual fills her with pure delight. With feet pounding against the forest floor and heart yearning for connection, Maggie dashes through moss-covered woods in a race against time itself. Her destination is certain, her motivation unwavering—her daddy awaits on the other side, and failure is simply not an option.
Drawing from her own deep roots in East Tennessee, Kimberly brings authenticity and warmth to every page. As a recently retired high school teacher and media coordinator, she spent decades nurturing young minds and fostering creativity. Her faith-centered worldview and devotion to family infuse her storytelling with genuine emotional resonance. Kimberly's life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother has shaped her understanding of the bonds that matter most.
In "Maggie," readers will discover a sweet celebration of familial love and the transformative power of anticipation. This uplifting narrative honors the memory of Kimberly's cherished grandmother-in-law, Maggie Wells Maggard of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, while inviting children into an adventure brimming with hope and longing. Young readers will find themselves caught up in Maggie's determination and inspired by the unconditional devotion that propels her forward.
"I wanted to capture the essence of what it truly means to long for connection with those we love most," said Collette. "This story, rooted in real memory and real heart, reminds us that the greatest journeys are often the ones that lead us home to family."
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Smith Collette's delightful work transports readers into a world where love conquers distance and determination knows no bounds. Parents and educators will treasure this charming tale as a springboard for conversations about family, perseverance, and the sacred rituals that bind us together.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Maggie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from her own deep roots in East Tennessee, Kimberly brings authenticity and warmth to every page. As a recently retired high school teacher and media coordinator, she spent decades nurturing young minds and fostering creativity. Her faith-centered worldview and devotion to family infuse her storytelling with genuine emotional resonance. Kimberly's life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother has shaped her understanding of the bonds that matter most.
In "Maggie," readers will discover a sweet celebration of familial love and the transformative power of anticipation. This uplifting narrative honors the memory of Kimberly's cherished grandmother-in-law, Maggie Wells Maggard of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, while inviting children into an adventure brimming with hope and longing. Young readers will find themselves caught up in Maggie's determination and inspired by the unconditional devotion that propels her forward.
"I wanted to capture the essence of what it truly means to long for connection with those we love most," said Collette. "This story, rooted in real memory and real heart, reminds us that the greatest journeys are often the ones that lead us home to family."
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Smith Collette's delightful work transports readers into a world where love conquers distance and determination knows no bounds. Parents and educators will treasure this charming tale as a springboard for conversations about family, perseverance, and the sacred rituals that bind us together.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Maggie" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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