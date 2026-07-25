Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Self Storage Facility in Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO, July 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of the self storage facility located at 12121 Sugar Mill Road in Longmont, Colorado. Argus represented the seller, Wentworth, in the transaction.
The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes, along with vehicle parking, serving residents and businesses on Longmont’s east side. With convenient access to Highway 119 and the surrounding Front Range corridor, the property is well positioned within one of Northern Colorado’s most active trade areas.
Longmont continues to be one of the most desirable markets along Colorado’s Front Range. Anchored by a diversified economy spanning technology, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare, and located within easy reach of both Boulder and the Denver metro area, the city has experienced sustained population and employment growth. These fundamentals continue to support strong, durable demand for self storage.
“This sale is a great example of the continued demand for self storage and the fluidity of today’s capital markets,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Well-located real estate in desirable markets like Longmont continues to attract capital from across the country, and national buyers remain eager to establish and expand their presence along the Front Range. We were pleased to deliver a great outcome for our client.”
Argus Self Storage Advisors continues to be a market leader in self-storage brokerage, leveraging its national platform and local market expertise to deliver best-in-class outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
The facility offers a mix of drive-up storage units in a wide range of sizes, along with vehicle parking, serving residents and businesses on Longmont’s east side. With convenient access to Highway 119 and the surrounding Front Range corridor, the property is well positioned within one of Northern Colorado’s most active trade areas.
Longmont continues to be one of the most desirable markets along Colorado’s Front Range. Anchored by a diversified economy spanning technology, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare, and located within easy reach of both Boulder and the Denver metro area, the city has experienced sustained population and employment growth. These fundamentals continue to support strong, durable demand for self storage.
“This sale is a great example of the continued demand for self storage and the fluidity of today’s capital markets,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Well-located real estate in desirable markets like Longmont continues to attract capital from across the country, and national buyers remain eager to establish and expand their presence along the Front Range. We were pleased to deliver a great outcome for our client.”
Argus Self Storage Advisors continues to be a market leader in self-storage brokerage, leveraging its national platform and local market expertise to deliver best-in-class outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories