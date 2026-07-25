Ship Overseas Inc. Expands International Logistics Capabilities for Heavy Machinery and Oversized Freight

Ship Overseas Inc has expanded its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping capabilities for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and oversized RVs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides nationwide ground pickup to major U.S. ports, complete port documentation management, and streamlined customs clearance. This strategic service focus ensures secure, highly coordinated international transport solutions for heavy equipment operators and commercial fleets.