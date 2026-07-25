Ship Overseas Inc. Expands International Logistics Capabilities for Heavy Machinery and Oversized Freight
Ship Overseas Inc has expanded its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping capabilities for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and oversized RVs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides nationwide ground pickup to major U.S. ports, complete port documentation management, and streamlined customs clearance. This strategic service focus ensures secure, highly coordinated international transport solutions for heavy equipment operators and commercial fleets.
San Diego, CA, July 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc., founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, announces the expansion of its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping solutions designed specifically for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and recreational vehicles (RVs). The company provides international shipping services for vehicles and heavy machinery, supporting global clients with secure and efficient logistics solutions.
The enhanced service framework addresses the growing complexity of international industrial logistics by offering tailored transit routes for non-standard, heavy-haul units. By optimizing specialized RoRo vessel capacity and heavy-lift equipment handling, Ship Overseas Inc facilitates seamless international movement for construction firms, equipment dealers, and private owners requiring secure transit across major ocean trade corridors.
To ensure complete end-to-end operational support, the service includes specialized ground pickup transportation from job sites or storage yards across the U.S. directly to key shipping ports. Customers can select complete door-to-door or port-to-port configurations. Furthermore, the company handles all port documentation, terminal staging, and required customs clearance processes to streamline regulatory compliance and avoid costly harbor delays.
“Transporting heavy equipment and oversized freight internationally requires precise planning and strict adherence to maritime regulations,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc. “With over four decades of industry experience, our team has structured these dedicated RoRo procedures to ensure that high-value equipment is loaded, secured,and cleared through port authorities with complete efficiency.”
This service expansion reflects the commitment of Ship Overseas Inc to providing transparent, professional logistics solutions across complex commercial sectors. By coordinating directly with verified port operators and specialized heavy-haul carriers, the company provides clients with a reliable safeguard against high-risk transactions, unverified freight intermediaries, and deceptive practices that frequently complicate heavy machinery transport.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
The enhanced service framework addresses the growing complexity of international industrial logistics by offering tailored transit routes for non-standard, heavy-haul units. By optimizing specialized RoRo vessel capacity and heavy-lift equipment handling, Ship Overseas Inc facilitates seamless international movement for construction firms, equipment dealers, and private owners requiring secure transit across major ocean trade corridors.
To ensure complete end-to-end operational support, the service includes specialized ground pickup transportation from job sites or storage yards across the U.S. directly to key shipping ports. Customers can select complete door-to-door or port-to-port configurations. Furthermore, the company handles all port documentation, terminal staging, and required customs clearance processes to streamline regulatory compliance and avoid costly harbor delays.
“Transporting heavy equipment and oversized freight internationally requires precise planning and strict adherence to maritime regulations,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc. “With over four decades of industry experience, our team has structured these dedicated RoRo procedures to ensure that high-value equipment is loaded, secured,and cleared through port authorities with complete efficiency.”
This service expansion reflects the commitment of Ship Overseas Inc to providing transparent, professional logistics solutions across complex commercial sectors. By coordinating directly with verified port operators and specialized heavy-haul carriers, the company provides clients with a reliable safeguard against high-risk transactions, unverified freight intermediaries, and deceptive practices that frequently complicate heavy machinery transport.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
Contact
Ship OverseasContact
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
Miron Friedman
858-547-0840
https://www.shipoverseas.com/
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