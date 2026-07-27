A Weak or Warm AC Isn't Always a Broken Unit — R.J. Kielty Explains Why a Refrigerant Leak Can't Wait
As Tampa Bay's heat index climbs into the triple digits, local HVAC contractor answers one of its most common customer questions: can a Freon leak wait until it's convenient to fix?
New Port Richey, FL, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With heat index values across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties regularly topping 100°F, air conditioning systems throughout the Tampa Bay area are running longer and harder than at almost any other point in the year. R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric, a family-owned home services company serving the region for more than 50 years, is using the moment to answer one of the questions its technicians hear more often on service calls: is it safe to wait on fixing a refrigerant (Freon) leak?
The short answer, according to R.J. Kielty: no.
A refrigerant leak is one of the more deceptive AC problems homeowners face, because the system often keeps running, just not the way it should. Left unaddressed, a slow leak can quickly compromise an entire cooling system during exactly the weeks when Florida homeowners can least afford a breakdown.
What a Refrigerant Leak Actually Does to a System
• Reduced cooling efficiency and rising electric bills, as the system works harder to reach the thermostat setting
• A frozen evaporator coil, which can shut a system down entirely at the worst possible time
• An overheated compressor, the single most expensive component in most residential AC systems to replace.
• A small, affordable repair turning into a major system replacement if the leak goes undetected for an extended period of time.
"During Florida's hottest stretch of the year, we see the same pattern every summer — a homeowner notices their AC isn't quite keeping up, decides to wait it out, and ends up calling us for an emergency compressor replacement a few weeks later," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "A refrigerant leak found early is a simple repair. Found late, in the middle of a heat wave, it can mean days without cooling and a much bigger bill. We always tell customer: if your AC is running constantly but not keeping the house cool, don't wait to have it looked at."
Signs a Refrigerant Leak May Be Present
• The system runs constantly but the home never quite reaches the set temperature
• Ice buildup visible on the indoor evaporator coil or refrigerant lines
• A hissing or bubbling sound near the indoor or outdoor unit
• A noticeable, unexplained jump in the monthly electric bill
Why This Matters Now
Late July marks one of the most demanding stretches for residential AC systems in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, as sustained heat and humidity push equipment to run near-continuously. R.J. Kielty notes that a system already operating at reduced efficiency due to a refrigerant leak has far less margin for error under these conditions, making prompt diagnosis especially important through the remainder of the summer season.
R.J. Kielty offers professional refrigerant leak detection and repair, along with AC maintenance and tune-up services. Homeowners who notice reduced cooling performance, rising energy bills, or ice forming on their AC system are encouraged to schedule a diagnostic inspection before the issue worsens.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 50 years, providing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is known for upfront pricing, licensed and background-checked technicians, and same-day service in most cases.
The short answer, according to R.J. Kielty: no.
A refrigerant leak is one of the more deceptive AC problems homeowners face, because the system often keeps running, just not the way it should. Left unaddressed, a slow leak can quickly compromise an entire cooling system during exactly the weeks when Florida homeowners can least afford a breakdown.
What a Refrigerant Leak Actually Does to a System
• Reduced cooling efficiency and rising electric bills, as the system works harder to reach the thermostat setting
• A frozen evaporator coil, which can shut a system down entirely at the worst possible time
• An overheated compressor, the single most expensive component in most residential AC systems to replace.
• A small, affordable repair turning into a major system replacement if the leak goes undetected for an extended period of time.
"During Florida's hottest stretch of the year, we see the same pattern every summer — a homeowner notices their AC isn't quite keeping up, decides to wait it out, and ends up calling us for an emergency compressor replacement a few weeks later," said a company spokesperson for R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric. "A refrigerant leak found early is a simple repair. Found late, in the middle of a heat wave, it can mean days without cooling and a much bigger bill. We always tell customer: if your AC is running constantly but not keeping the house cool, don't wait to have it looked at."
Signs a Refrigerant Leak May Be Present
• The system runs constantly but the home never quite reaches the set temperature
• Ice buildup visible on the indoor evaporator coil or refrigerant lines
• A hissing or bubbling sound near the indoor or outdoor unit
• A noticeable, unexplained jump in the monthly electric bill
Why This Matters Now
Late July marks one of the most demanding stretches for residential AC systems in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, as sustained heat and humidity push equipment to run near-continuously. R.J. Kielty notes that a system already operating at reduced efficiency due to a refrigerant leak has far less margin for error under these conditions, making prompt diagnosis especially important through the remainder of the summer season.
R.J. Kielty offers professional refrigerant leak detection and repair, along with AC maintenance and tune-up services. Homeowners who notice reduced cooling performance, rising energy bills, or ice forming on their AC system are encouraged to schedule a diagnostic inspection before the issue worsens.
About R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 50 years, providing plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is known for upfront pricing, licensed and background-checked technicians, and same-day service in most cases.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
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