Melissa Mudd’s Newly Released "The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers" is a Playful and Adventurous Children’s Mystery

“The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Mudd is a fun and engaging children’s narrative that follows young detectives as they solve the curious case of missing socks, combining humor, suspense, and life lessons in a delightful read.