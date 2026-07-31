Melissa Mudd’s Newly Released "The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers" is a Playful and Adventurous Children’s Mystery
“The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Mudd is a fun and engaging children’s narrative that follows young detectives as they solve the curious case of missing socks, combining humor, suspense, and life lessons in a delightful read.
Leitchfield, KY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers”: a charming and suspenseful children’s detective tale. “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers” is the creation of published author, Melissa Mudd, a Kentucky-born writer known for her versatile storytelling and engaging narratives. Holding a master’s degree in science management from Sullivan University, she draws inspiration from her life as a single mother of two daughters. An active member of Southeast Christian Church, Melissa weaves her personal experiences into her writing, captivating readers with vivid characters and compelling stories across multiple genres.
Mudd shares, “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers is the second book in a series of detective stories for kids. Join Nana and Taylor as they work hard to keep the streets clean from crime. Ever wonder what happened to the socks that go missing in the dryer? Be prepared for an adventure inside the pages of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Mudd’s new book continues her mission to create imaginative and inspiring stories for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mudd shares, “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers is the second book in a series of detective stories for kids. Join Nana and Taylor as they work hard to keep the streets clean from crime. Ever wonder what happened to the socks that go missing in the dryer? Be prepared for an adventure inside the pages of this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Mudd’s new book continues her mission to create imaginative and inspiring stories for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Curious Case of the Sock Snatchers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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