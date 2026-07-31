J. Thomas McLarney, MD’s Newly Released “Indispensable” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Purpose, Science, and Faith
“Indispensable” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Thomas McLarney, MD is an engaging work that bridges science and faith, inviting readers to consider whether human life is the result of random chance or intentional design.
Lexington, KY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Indispensable”: a compelling examination of purpose through the lenses of medicine, science, and Scripture. “Indispensable” is the creation of published author, J. Thomas McLarney, MD, a physician, educator, and academic anesthesiologist with more than twenty years of experience as an attending physician. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in industrial psychology and earned his medical degree in 1994, completing a general surgery residency before specializing in anesthesiology. A recognized and award-winning teacher, he has co-authored two anesthesiology textbooks and delivered numerous lectures at local, regional, and national levels on both clinical practice and medical education. In addition, Dr. McLarney has spoken to diverse audiences about his personal experience recovering from a heart attack, bringing a unique perspective that blends medicine, teaching, and lived experience.
McLarney shares, “Indispensable is a book bringing science and faith together to show the reader that you were built with a purpose. Written from a doctor’s and teacher’s perspective, the author takes complex subjects and breaks them down into an easy-to-understand format that focuses on the reader. The book’s wide scope of information ranges from human anatomy and physiology to astronomy and cosmology, while linking related scripture and people from the Bible.
The author throughout the book poses the question of whether you were built by random chance or divine design, leaving the decision up to the reader. Whatever you decide, you are given a call to action on how to live out your purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Thomas McLarney, MD’s new book encourages readers to reflect on identity, meaning, and intentional living through a balanced and accessible discussion of faith and science.
Consumers can purchase “Indispensable” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Indispensable”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McLarney shares, “Indispensable is a book bringing science and faith together to show the reader that you were built with a purpose. Written from a doctor’s and teacher’s perspective, the author takes complex subjects and breaks them down into an easy-to-understand format that focuses on the reader. The book’s wide scope of information ranges from human anatomy and physiology to astronomy and cosmology, while linking related scripture and people from the Bible.
The author throughout the book poses the question of whether you were built by random chance or divine design, leaving the decision up to the reader. Whatever you decide, you are given a call to action on how to live out your purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Thomas McLarney, MD’s new book encourages readers to reflect on identity, meaning, and intentional living through a balanced and accessible discussion of faith and science.
Consumers can purchase “Indispensable” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Indispensable”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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