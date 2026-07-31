Recent Release, "Truth Be Known," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Judy M. Romero and Margaret Hayrikian Romero, Explores Domestic Violence's Aftermath
Crestline, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- When a woman flees an abusive relationship with her children in jeopardy and her faith hanging by a thread, she enters a harrowing journey through legal battles, uncertainty, and the search for refuge. Judy M. Romero and Margaret Hayrikian Romero craft a narrative that strips away the sensational headlines to reveal the raw human cost of domestic violence—the fear, the fractured hope, and the desperate questions that linger long after escape becomes possible. This account examines not just the physical dangers victims face, but the spiritual crisis that emerges when suffering collides with belief.
Drawing from lived experience and deep personal conviction, the authors bring authenticity to every page. Judy M. Romero, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran and business graduate who discovered transformative faith through her Catholic upbringing, joins forces with her daughter Margaret Hayrikian Romero, whose own journey through hardship and reliance on God's strength has shaped her spiritual foundation. Together, they write with the credibility of those who have walked this treacherous path and emerged with faith intact, offering readers a window into resilience they may not have known possible.
"Truth Be Known": The Fleeing, Seeking Refuge, and Legal Battles that follow Domestic Violence unveils the gripping power of sin, the relentless deception Satan employs to destroy families, and the redemptive possibilities that emerge when victims anchor themselves to God's love. Through this candid testament, readers will confront uncomfortable truths about evil's reach, discover how faith sustains the broken, and understand the long road to healing that extends far beyond courtroom victories. This story becomes a beacon for those trapped in abuse and an eye-opening education for those seeking to understand the true cost of domestic violence.
"Our deepest hope," said the authors, "is that this account will reach those suffering in silence, assure them they are not alone, and demonstrate that God's faithfulness can endure even the darkest circumstances. We also pray it opens the eyes of believers to the urgent need for compassion and support within our faith communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this unflinching work offers solace and truth to victims and their families while challenging communities of faith to respond with urgency. Their testimony stands as a powerful reminder that hope can be rebuilt and that God's redemptive grace extends even to the most shattered lives.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Truth Be Known" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from lived experience and deep personal conviction, the authors bring authenticity to every page. Judy M. Romero, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran and business graduate who discovered transformative faith through her Catholic upbringing, joins forces with her daughter Margaret Hayrikian Romero, whose own journey through hardship and reliance on God's strength has shaped her spiritual foundation. Together, they write with the credibility of those who have walked this treacherous path and emerged with faith intact, offering readers a window into resilience they may not have known possible.
"Truth Be Known": The Fleeing, Seeking Refuge, and Legal Battles that follow Domestic Violence unveils the gripping power of sin, the relentless deception Satan employs to destroy families, and the redemptive possibilities that emerge when victims anchor themselves to God's love. Through this candid testament, readers will confront uncomfortable truths about evil's reach, discover how faith sustains the broken, and understand the long road to healing that extends far beyond courtroom victories. This story becomes a beacon for those trapped in abuse and an eye-opening education for those seeking to understand the true cost of domestic violence.
"Our deepest hope," said the authors, "is that this account will reach those suffering in silence, assure them they are not alone, and demonstrate that God's faithfulness can endure even the darkest circumstances. We also pray it opens the eyes of believers to the urgent need for compassion and support within our faith communities."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this unflinching work offers solace and truth to victims and their families while challenging communities of faith to respond with urgency. Their testimony stands as a powerful reminder that hope can be rebuilt and that God's redemptive grace extends even to the most shattered lives.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Truth Be Known" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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