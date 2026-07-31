Recent Release, "Scandal at Parkmount High," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Carmen A. Moreno, Explores Innocence Colliding with Deception in a Pivotal Senior Year
Los Angeles, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carmen A. Moreno has completed a new book, titled, "Scandal at Parkmount High," a narrative centered on two lifelong friends whose senior year at their high school takes an unexpected turn. Susana and Nanette anticipate a year much like their junior year, filled with familiar rhythms and comfortable routines. But when Nanette's family relocates to an exclusive condominium complex, she encounters Moura, a girl who presents herself as cultured and sophisticated. What begins as a simple invitation to the stables where Susana keeps her horses sets in motion a chain of events neither girl can anticipate.
Moreno brings to her writing a distinctive perspective shaped by decades in education and a deep connection to the natural world. As a retired professor of physical geography, she spent her career teaching students from elementary through college levels, observing human nature across different ages and stages of development. Her varied professional experiences, from restaurant work to department store auditing, have given her insight into diverse communities and the complexities of human relationships. This rich background infuses her storytelling with authenticity and nuanced understanding of how lives intersect and change.
"Scandal at Parkmount High" explores themes of friendship, trust, and the dangerous allure of deception. A stable hand named Juan Pablo, possessing considerable wisdom despite limited formal education, senses danger in Moura and warns Susana to stay away. His cryptic counsel—that Moura is "muy mala!"—cannot prevent the looming catastrophe that awaits one of these young women. Readers will discover how a moment of innocent social connection spirals into consequences neither character expected, and how the bonds of friendship are tested when scandal threatens to unravel everything.
"This story emerged from my desire to explore how quickly trust can be shattered and how the people we think we know sometimes surprise us in troubling ways," said Moreno. "I wanted to create a narrative that reminds readers of the importance of listening to intuition and heeding the warnings of those whose experience has taught them to see beneath surface appearances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen A. Moreno's compelling work invites readers into a world where teenage certainties give way to harsh realities. The novel serves as a cautionary tale about discernment and the vulnerability of youth facing calculated manipulation.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Scandal at Parkmount High" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moreno brings to her writing a distinctive perspective shaped by decades in education and a deep connection to the natural world. As a retired professor of physical geography, she spent her career teaching students from elementary through college levels, observing human nature across different ages and stages of development. Her varied professional experiences, from restaurant work to department store auditing, have given her insight into diverse communities and the complexities of human relationships. This rich background infuses her storytelling with authenticity and nuanced understanding of how lives intersect and change.
"Scandal at Parkmount High" explores themes of friendship, trust, and the dangerous allure of deception. A stable hand named Juan Pablo, possessing considerable wisdom despite limited formal education, senses danger in Moura and warns Susana to stay away. His cryptic counsel—that Moura is "muy mala!"—cannot prevent the looming catastrophe that awaits one of these young women. Readers will discover how a moment of innocent social connection spirals into consequences neither character expected, and how the bonds of friendship are tested when scandal threatens to unravel everything.
"This story emerged from my desire to explore how quickly trust can be shattered and how the people we think we know sometimes surprise us in troubling ways," said Moreno. "I wanted to create a narrative that reminds readers of the importance of listening to intuition and heeding the warnings of those whose experience has taught them to see beneath surface appearances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmen A. Moreno's compelling work invites readers into a world where teenage certainties give way to harsh realities. The novel serves as a cautionary tale about discernment and the vulnerability of youth facing calculated manipulation.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Scandal at Parkmount High" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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