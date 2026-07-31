Recent Release, "Harvey's Adventure," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ryan Lash, Presents a Transformative Tale of Overcoming Adversity and Unexpected Friendship
Olivet, MI, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Lash has completed a new book, titled, "Harvey's Adventure: From Bully to Buddy," a narrative that addresses the real struggles children face when navigating disability and social acceptance. When Harvey learns he needs hearing aids, his world shifts as classmates begin to mock him for his differences. Rather than retreating into shame, Harvey takes a courageous path toward self-advocacy, using his experience as an opportunity to educate those around him about hearing loss and the challenges it presents.
The author brings profound personal insight to this work, drawing from his own career helping patients rediscover the gift of hearing. Ryan Lash's professional experience in the field of audiology has given him intimate knowledge of the transformative power that hearing support provides, as well as the emotional journey his patients undertake. Rooted in faith and family values, Lash crafted this story with a deliberate intention to illuminate the inner lives of children facing similar circumstances, channeling his passion for compassion into literature that resonates with young readers and their families alike.
Through "Harvey's Adventure," readers will discover an inspiring exploration of resilience and human connection. The stakes are deeply personal for Harvey—acceptance, belonging, and the courage to remain authentically himself. As the narrative unfolds, young readers witness how vulnerability can become a bridge between former adversaries, and how empathy has the power to transform entire communities. This touching account celebrates the remarkable strength required to embrace one's uniqueness while inviting readers to examine their own capacity for kindness toward those who are different.
"I wrote this book hoping to foster understanding and compassion in young readers while empowering those who may feel isolated by their differences," said author Ryan Lash. "Through Harvey's journey, I wanted to demonstrate that our challenges can become our greatest teachers, and that friendship has the remarkable ability to flourish in the most unexpected places."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Lash's insightful work offers families an accessible entry point for discussing disability, bullying, and the profound value of acceptance. This meaningful story equips parents, educators, and children with both understanding and hope as they navigate a world that desperately needs more compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Harvey's Adventure: From Bully to Buddy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings profound personal insight to this work, drawing from his own career helping patients rediscover the gift of hearing. Ryan Lash's professional experience in the field of audiology has given him intimate knowledge of the transformative power that hearing support provides, as well as the emotional journey his patients undertake. Rooted in faith and family values, Lash crafted this story with a deliberate intention to illuminate the inner lives of children facing similar circumstances, channeling his passion for compassion into literature that resonates with young readers and their families alike.
Through "Harvey's Adventure," readers will discover an inspiring exploration of resilience and human connection. The stakes are deeply personal for Harvey—acceptance, belonging, and the courage to remain authentically himself. As the narrative unfolds, young readers witness how vulnerability can become a bridge between former adversaries, and how empathy has the power to transform entire communities. This touching account celebrates the remarkable strength required to embrace one's uniqueness while inviting readers to examine their own capacity for kindness toward those who are different.
"I wrote this book hoping to foster understanding and compassion in young readers while empowering those who may feel isolated by their differences," said author Ryan Lash. "Through Harvey's journey, I wanted to demonstrate that our challenges can become our greatest teachers, and that friendship has the remarkable ability to flourish in the most unexpected places."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Lash's insightful work offers families an accessible entry point for discussing disability, bullying, and the profound value of acceptance. This meaningful story equips parents, educators, and children with both understanding and hope as they navigate a world that desperately needs more compassion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Harvey's Adventure: From Bully to Buddy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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