Recent Release, "Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joanne Whitley, Explores God's Love Through an Imaginative Tale of Faith
Philadelphia, PA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Whitley has completed a new book, titled, "Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family": Book 1 Scarlett Measures Up, which introduces young readers to a tiny measuring spoon named Scarlett who lives in a neighborhood bakery alongside her family. Bored and overlooked by customers, Scarlett's world is about to transform in unexpected ways. This charming children's story uses the unique device of measuring spoons to illustrate profound spiritual truths, inviting readers into a world where even the smallest characters discover their immense value.
Drawing from her lifetime of ministry to young people, Whitley brings authentic warmth and conviction to this narrative. At seventy-five years old, she has spent decades working with children through church choirs, Sunday School classes, and youth programs in Philadelphia. Her mother Alice, a Sunday School superintendent and choir member, instilled in Whitley a heartfelt passion for sharing Jesus's love with the next generation—a legacy that now flows directly into her pages.
"Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family" weaves together themes of acceptance, divine purpose, and the gospel message. Through Scarlett's journey, young readers will discover that God loves and uses people of all sizes and circumstances, much like He did with David against Goliath and through the little boy's miraculous lunch. The book addresses real struggles children face—being made fun of, bullying, and feeling small—while planting seeds of faith that God's plan includes everyone, regardless of their perceived limitations.
"I wanted to show children that they matter to God," said Whitley. "No matter how small or overlooked you feel, God has a purpose for you, and He loves you unconditionally."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Whitley's uplifting work encourages young hearts to recognize their own significance in God's eyes. This debut offering fosters confidence and faith in children during their formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her lifetime of ministry to young people, Whitley brings authentic warmth and conviction to this narrative. At seventy-five years old, she has spent decades working with children through church choirs, Sunday School classes, and youth programs in Philadelphia. Her mother Alice, a Sunday School superintendent and choir member, instilled in Whitley a heartfelt passion for sharing Jesus's love with the next generation—a legacy that now flows directly into her pages.
"Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family" weaves together themes of acceptance, divine purpose, and the gospel message. Through Scarlett's journey, young readers will discover that God loves and uses people of all sizes and circumstances, much like He did with David against Goliath and through the little boy's miraculous lunch. The book addresses real struggles children face—being made fun of, bullying, and feeling small—while planting seeds of faith that God's plan includes everyone, regardless of their perceived limitations.
"I wanted to show children that they matter to God," said Whitley. "No matter how small or overlooked you feel, God has a purpose for you, and He loves you unconditionally."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Whitley's uplifting work encourages young hearts to recognize their own significance in God's eyes. This debut offering fosters confidence and faith in children during their formative years.
Readers who wish to experience this wholesome work can purchase "Scarlett and the Measuring Spoon Family" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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