Recent Release "The Machete and the Cobra," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. George Phelee Koon, Chronicles a Journey of Survival and Transformation
Trenton, NJ, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. George Phelee Koon has completed a new book, "The Machete and the Cobra," which chronicles his personal odyssey from a remote village in Southeastern Liberia to the halls of international institutions. Raised by his grandmother Gbaeleh in conditions of simplicity and spiritual richness, George's world was shattered when civil war engulfed his homeland. The narrative follows his harrowing escape through refugee camps in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, his relocation to Monrovia during the height of violence, and the pivotal moment at age fourteen when he worked tending to the wounded at the Swedish Relief Hostal. This book weaves together vivid recollections of childhood wisdom with the harsh realities of conflict, creating a tapestry that speaks to the universal human experience during times of unimaginable hardship.
His intellectual journey mirrors his physical one. After gaining admission to Luther College through the intervention of a life-changing mentor, Dr. Koon pursued advanced degrees in international affairs, law, and conflict resolution at prestigious institutions including American University School of International Service, Cambridge University, and Vanderbilt University Law School. His professional experience spans continents—from Kenya and Burundi to Iraq and Afghanistan—working alongside renowned organizations dedicated to refugee advocacy and international justice. These experiences shaped his expertise in conflict resolution and refugee policy, lending profound authenticity to every page of this reflection.
"The Machete and the Cobra" explores the duality inherent in survival itself: the necessity for fierce determination to confront adversity alongside the compassion required to maintain one's humanity. Readers will discover how education emerged as a transformative beacon illuminating his path forward, and how the teachings of his grandmother continue to guide his understanding of courage, protection, and resilience. The narrative invites introspection, encouraging each reader to recognize their own inner strength while acknowledging the irreplaceable value of community and familial bonds. Through candid storytelling and emotionally rich prose, Dr. Koon honors those who shaped his journey while offering hope to others navigating their own struggles.
"In sharing my life experiences, I hope to remind readers that even in the darkest chapters, resilience and hope can illuminate the way toward transformation," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. George Phelee Koon's reflective work challenges readers to examine their own capacity for perseverance and connection. This testament to the human spirit will resonate deeply with those seeking meaning in adversity and inspiration for their own journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Machete and the Cobra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
His intellectual journey mirrors his physical one. After gaining admission to Luther College through the intervention of a life-changing mentor, Dr. Koon pursued advanced degrees in international affairs, law, and conflict resolution at prestigious institutions including American University School of International Service, Cambridge University, and Vanderbilt University Law School. His professional experience spans continents—from Kenya and Burundi to Iraq and Afghanistan—working alongside renowned organizations dedicated to refugee advocacy and international justice. These experiences shaped his expertise in conflict resolution and refugee policy, lending profound authenticity to every page of this reflection.
"The Machete and the Cobra" explores the duality inherent in survival itself: the necessity for fierce determination to confront adversity alongside the compassion required to maintain one's humanity. Readers will discover how education emerged as a transformative beacon illuminating his path forward, and how the teachings of his grandmother continue to guide his understanding of courage, protection, and resilience. The narrative invites introspection, encouraging each reader to recognize their own inner strength while acknowledging the irreplaceable value of community and familial bonds. Through candid storytelling and emotionally rich prose, Dr. Koon honors those who shaped his journey while offering hope to others navigating their own struggles.
"In sharing my life experiences, I hope to remind readers that even in the darkest chapters, resilience and hope can illuminate the way toward transformation," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. George Phelee Koon's reflective work challenges readers to examine their own capacity for perseverance and connection. This testament to the human spirit will resonate deeply with those seeking meaning in adversity and inspiration for their own journeys.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Machete and the Cobra" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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