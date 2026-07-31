Recent Release, "Two Roads," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Stan Hartzler, Explores How Education and Faith Shape Two Separated Childhood Friends' Lives
San Antonio, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stan Hartzler has completed a new book, "Two Roads," following Jenny and Selena from kindergarten through high school as circumstances force them to live in separate school districts with their respective grandmothers. The narrative traces their parallel journeys through classrooms and summer activities, illuminating the stark contrasts between institutions that embrace sound pedagogical principles and those mired in conventional practices. At the heart of their stories stands one grandmother whose deep faith and unconditional love become a transformative force in her granddaughter's development.
Hartzler brings decades of expertise to this work, having spent his career as a mathematics educator, university professor, and passionate advocate for cognitive science in the classroom. His extensive investigations into human learning have made him a sought-after speaker across America, and he has dedicated his professional life to challenging educational mediocrity. Drawing on this rich background, he crafts a narrative that honors the serious mission of quality schools while demonstrating how faith-grounded family life anchors growth and flourishing.
"Two Roads" by Stan Hartzler addresses the troubling prevalence of sentimental teacher narratives that obscure substantive educational reform. Through his characters' experiences, readers discover the transformative power of effective school leadership, the critical importance of attention and structured discovery in learning, and how properly nurtured curiosity blossoms into genuine achievement. Woven throughout are themes of meaningful friendships, the cultural influence of music, connection to the natural world, reverence for community, and the joy of family devotion. Hartzler's narrative shows that when learning is properly designed, it becomes not merely effective but delightful—a source of excitement and laughter for students and educators alike.
"I wrote 'Two Roads' because teachers and educational leaders deserve better than weak parables that tug at the heartstrings while obscuring the path to genuine excellence," said Hartzler. "My hope is that readers will see how sound principles of learning, combined with faithful family leadership, create the conditions where young people genuinely thrive with natural, not artificial, intelligence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Hartzler's authoritative work equips educators and parents with a clear vision of what substantive learning environments look like. The book challenges the status quo while celebrating the profound satisfaction that comes when schools and families work together with purpose and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Two Roads" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hartzler brings decades of expertise to this work, having spent his career as a mathematics educator, university professor, and passionate advocate for cognitive science in the classroom. His extensive investigations into human learning have made him a sought-after speaker across America, and he has dedicated his professional life to challenging educational mediocrity. Drawing on this rich background, he crafts a narrative that honors the serious mission of quality schools while demonstrating how faith-grounded family life anchors growth and flourishing.
"Two Roads" by Stan Hartzler addresses the troubling prevalence of sentimental teacher narratives that obscure substantive educational reform. Through his characters' experiences, readers discover the transformative power of effective school leadership, the critical importance of attention and structured discovery in learning, and how properly nurtured curiosity blossoms into genuine achievement. Woven throughout are themes of meaningful friendships, the cultural influence of music, connection to the natural world, reverence for community, and the joy of family devotion. Hartzler's narrative shows that when learning is properly designed, it becomes not merely effective but delightful—a source of excitement and laughter for students and educators alike.
"I wrote 'Two Roads' because teachers and educational leaders deserve better than weak parables that tug at the heartstrings while obscuring the path to genuine excellence," said Hartzler. "My hope is that readers will see how sound principles of learning, combined with faithful family leadership, create the conditions where young people genuinely thrive with natural, not artificial, intelligence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Hartzler's authoritative work equips educators and parents with a clear vision of what substantive learning environments look like. The book challenges the status quo while celebrating the profound satisfaction that comes when schools and families work together with purpose and integrity.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Two Roads" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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