Recent Release, "The Beginning of the Christ," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Robert O'Connor, Explores Ten Bible Studies on Jesus's Life from Birth to Baptism
Chandler, AZ, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert O'Connor has completed a new book, "The Beginning of the Christ": Ten Bible Studies from Birth to Baptism, designed to empower Bible study leaders of any experience level. The resource features meticulously organized materials including gospel comparisons, student guides with 194 thoughtful questions, leader guides with comprehensive answers, in-depth summaries, and quizzes with verse references. From the nativity and the shepherds' encounter with angels through John the Baptist's preparation and Christ's baptism, these ten studies guide groups through foundational events in the Gospel narrative.
O'Connor brings systematic rigor to his work, leveraging his Master's degree in Engineering from Kettering University to develop a framework that simplifies leadership while deepening understanding. He created and continues to develop gospelsbiblestudy.com, where he has crafted over twenty Gospel Bible studies and actively leads a Sunday Bible study group. His personal faith journey culminated in baptism on May 14, 2023, at Compass Christian Church in Chandler, Arizona, anchoring his commitment to sharing biblical truth with others.
"The Beginning of the Christ" unveils the rich theological significance embedded in Christ's earliest days, revealing how the Gospel accounts harmonize and illuminate one another. Readers will discover essential context for each pivotal moment, gain clearer understanding of messianic preparation, and develop tools to lead meaningful discussions that transform spiritual growth. Whether studying alone or guiding a congregation, this exhaustive resource transforms Bible study from routine into revelatory experience.
"I wanted to create something that removes barriers to effective Bible study leadership," said the author. "By providing complete, verse-by-verse gospel comparisons alongside practical discussion guides, leaders can focus on facilitating genuine spiritual insight rather than scrambling to prepare materials."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert O'Connor's authoritative work equips Bible study leaders with professional-grade resources that elevate group engagement and biblical literacy. This comprehensive guide transforms how believers encounter the Gospel's opening chapters.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "The Beginning of the Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O'Connor brings systematic rigor to his work, leveraging his Master's degree in Engineering from Kettering University to develop a framework that simplifies leadership while deepening understanding. He created and continues to develop gospelsbiblestudy.com, where he has crafted over twenty Gospel Bible studies and actively leads a Sunday Bible study group. His personal faith journey culminated in baptism on May 14, 2023, at Compass Christian Church in Chandler, Arizona, anchoring his commitment to sharing biblical truth with others.
"The Beginning of the Christ" unveils the rich theological significance embedded in Christ's earliest days, revealing how the Gospel accounts harmonize and illuminate one another. Readers will discover essential context for each pivotal moment, gain clearer understanding of messianic preparation, and develop tools to lead meaningful discussions that transform spiritual growth. Whether studying alone or guiding a congregation, this exhaustive resource transforms Bible study from routine into revelatory experience.
"I wanted to create something that removes barriers to effective Bible study leadership," said the author. "By providing complete, verse-by-verse gospel comparisons alongside practical discussion guides, leaders can focus on facilitating genuine spiritual insight rather than scrambling to prepare materials."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert O'Connor's authoritative work equips Bible study leaders with professional-grade resources that elevate group engagement and biblical literacy. This comprehensive guide transforms how believers encounter the Gospel's opening chapters.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "The Beginning of the Christ" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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