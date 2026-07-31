Recent Release, "White Horse New Testament...," from Author Neil Burcham, Addresses How Believers Should Approach the Divine in Their Faith
Lobelville, TN, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neil Burcham has completed a groundbreaking work, titled, "White Horse New Testament Through the Spirit of Jesus," presenting the New Testament with a revolutionary approach to language and spiritual communication. By removing all gender pronouns throughout the text, Burcham responds to what he identifies as a critical scriptural principle: that the Spirit of God cannot be authentically manifested through substitute terminology, as explicitly stated in Galatians. This bold reimagining of how believers can address God and Jesus directly offers readers a fresh pathway to understanding divine truth without the linguistic confusion that has long obscured spiritual clarity.
As a humble servant devoted entirely to God's work, Burcham has spent years receiving divine revelations regarding the misuse of pronouns in traditional biblical presentations. His spiritual journey has led him to recognize how conventional approaches to scripture—particularly those rooted in classical translations—have created widespread misunderstanding. He believes these linguistic inaccuracies have contributed to profound societal challenges, from escalating violence and illness to epidemic levels of mental health struggles affecting communities worldwide, especially throughout America.
Within "White Horse New Testament Through the Spirit of Jesus," readers will discover a transparent methodology for direct communion with God and Jesus that transcends the limitations of gendered language. Burcham's revelations illuminate how the removal of pronouns eliminates theological confusion and opens readers to authentic spiritual encounter. This work challenges believers to reconsider fundamental assumptions about biblical language while offering a clear, practical alternative that honors scriptural truth and restores genuine spiritual connection.
"Through removing these barriers of language, we can finally address our Creator with the clarity and directness that God's Spirit intended for us from the beginning," said Burcham.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neil Burcham's transformative work equips readers with a clarified biblical perspective that honors scriptural truth. This revision empowers believers to experience unobstructed spiritual communion and comprehend divine revelation without the distortions of conventional language.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "White Horse New Testament Through the Spirit of Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a humble servant devoted entirely to God's work, Burcham has spent years receiving divine revelations regarding the misuse of pronouns in traditional biblical presentations. His spiritual journey has led him to recognize how conventional approaches to scripture—particularly those rooted in classical translations—have created widespread misunderstanding. He believes these linguistic inaccuracies have contributed to profound societal challenges, from escalating violence and illness to epidemic levels of mental health struggles affecting communities worldwide, especially throughout America.
Within "White Horse New Testament Through the Spirit of Jesus," readers will discover a transparent methodology for direct communion with God and Jesus that transcends the limitations of gendered language. Burcham's revelations illuminate how the removal of pronouns eliminates theological confusion and opens readers to authentic spiritual encounter. This work challenges believers to reconsider fundamental assumptions about biblical language while offering a clear, practical alternative that honors scriptural truth and restores genuine spiritual connection.
"Through removing these barriers of language, we can finally address our Creator with the clarity and directness that God's Spirit intended for us from the beginning," said Burcham.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neil Burcham's transformative work equips readers with a clarified biblical perspective that honors scriptural truth. This revision empowers believers to experience unobstructed spiritual communion and comprehend divine revelation without the distortions of conventional language.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "White Horse New Testament Through the Spirit of Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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