Recent Release, "The Covenant Path," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Gordon Green, Offers a Transformative Devotional Exploring Abraham and Isaac in Genesis 12-27
Gainesville, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Green has completed a new book, "The Covenant Path": A Devotional Journey Through Genesis 12-27, which draws on commentaries and word studies to enrich understanding of Scripture while inviting readers to engage in inductive Bible study that transforms God's Word into a living, breathing presence in daily life. This comprehensive guide serves as a partner for those journeying toward the Promised Land that awaits all followers and seekers of Christ, tracing the patriarch's experiences with their accompanying victories and struggles.
The author brings substantial spiritual credibility to this work, having served as a pastor and counselor for twenty-five years while maintaining a devoted marriage of thirty-two years and partnering with his wife, Ruth, for three decades in raising and launching four children into adulthood. Gordon's deep commitment to spiritual formation and his passion for leading others toward a closer walk with Christ emerge authentically throughout these pages, shaped by a lifetime of relying on Scripture to understand God's grace more fully.
"The Covenant Path" explores the triumphant yet challenging reality of following Christ on the Father's covenant path, revealing how the ups and downs Abraham and Isaac encountered mirror the obstacles believers face today. As part of a devotional series spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation, this volume equips readers with practical tools and profound insights for deepening their faith journey and experiencing genuine spiritual growth.
"Through careful study of these ancient narratives, readers discover that God's faithfulness remains constant regardless of our circumstances, and that our own covenant journey with the Lord becomes richer when we truly understand the foundations laid by Abraham," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's enlightening work equips believers with tools for deeper Scripture engagement and spiritual transformation. This devotional resource promises to anchor readers more firmly in their faith while revealing God's enduring covenant promises.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Covenant Path" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings substantial spiritual credibility to this work, having served as a pastor and counselor for twenty-five years while maintaining a devoted marriage of thirty-two years and partnering with his wife, Ruth, for three decades in raising and launching four children into adulthood. Gordon's deep commitment to spiritual formation and his passion for leading others toward a closer walk with Christ emerge authentically throughout these pages, shaped by a lifetime of relying on Scripture to understand God's grace more fully.
"The Covenant Path" explores the triumphant yet challenging reality of following Christ on the Father's covenant path, revealing how the ups and downs Abraham and Isaac encountered mirror the obstacles believers face today. As part of a devotional series spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation, this volume equips readers with practical tools and profound insights for deepening their faith journey and experiencing genuine spiritual growth.
"Through careful study of these ancient narratives, readers discover that God's faithfulness remains constant regardless of our circumstances, and that our own covenant journey with the Lord becomes richer when we truly understand the foundations laid by Abraham," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's enlightening work equips believers with tools for deeper Scripture engagement and spiritual transformation. This devotional resource promises to anchor readers more firmly in their faith while revealing God's enduring covenant promises.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Covenant Path" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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