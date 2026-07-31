Recent Release, "God Meant It for Good," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Gordon Green, Offers an Enriching Devotional Exploration of Genesis 28-50
Gainesville, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Green has completed a new book, "God Meant It for Good": A Devotional Journey Through Genesis 28-50, which draws on scholarly commentaries and meticulous word studies to illuminate the biblical text. By blending academic rigor with accessible spiritual formation, this devotional guide transforms passive reading into active engagement, inviting readers to discover how ancient narratives speak directly to contemporary faith journeys.
Throughout his career, Gordon has dedicated himself to discipleship and spiritual transformation. After spending years in banking and real estate appraisal, he pursued formal theological education, earning a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary. His pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and campus ministry at the University of Florida shaped his conviction that Scripture study should be both intellectually stimulating and spiritually formative. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, extending his calling through life coaching and spiritual direction, while maintaining his passion for discipleship through daily devotional writing.
"God Meant It for Good" explores the profound spiritual significance of Jacob's lineage as it navigates the unpredictable terrain of covenant promise. Readers will trace the ups and downs of this remarkable family's pilgrimage while discovering how their struggles mirror our own journey toward God's purposes. As the second volume in a comprehensive devotional series spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation, this work equips seekers with practical tools for inductive Bible study, transforming Scripture into a living, breathing presence within daily life and offering guidance for those walking toward the Promised Land.
"This devotional series emerged from my desire to help believers encounter God's Word not merely as historical text, but as transformative truth that addresses the deepest questions of the human heart," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's thoughtfully crafted work provides readers with reliable guidance for personal spiritual development. Through disciplined study and reflection, believers will discover renewed confidence in God's faithfulness across every season of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God Meant It for Good" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout his career, Gordon has dedicated himself to discipleship and spiritual transformation. After spending years in banking and real estate appraisal, he pursued formal theological education, earning a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary. His pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and campus ministry at the University of Florida shaped his conviction that Scripture study should be both intellectually stimulating and spiritually formative. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, extending his calling through life coaching and spiritual direction, while maintaining his passion for discipleship through daily devotional writing.
"God Meant It for Good" explores the profound spiritual significance of Jacob's lineage as it navigates the unpredictable terrain of covenant promise. Readers will trace the ups and downs of this remarkable family's pilgrimage while discovering how their struggles mirror our own journey toward God's purposes. As the second volume in a comprehensive devotional series spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation, this work equips seekers with practical tools for inductive Bible study, transforming Scripture into a living, breathing presence within daily life and offering guidance for those walking toward the Promised Land.
"This devotional series emerged from my desire to help believers encounter God's Word not merely as historical text, but as transformative truth that addresses the deepest questions of the human heart," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's thoughtfully crafted work provides readers with reliable guidance for personal spiritual development. Through disciplined study and reflection, believers will discover renewed confidence in God's faithfulness across every season of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God Meant It for Good" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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