Recent Release, "Daily Bread...," by Gordon Green Transforms Ancient Biblical Narratives Into Living Spiritual Guidance for Modern Readers
Gainesville, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Green has completed a new book, "Daily Bread and Divine Presence": A Devotional Study of Exodus 16-40, which draws readers into the transformative wilderness journey of ancient Israel. By combining scholarly commentaries and detailed word studies, this devotional enriches understanding of Scripture while inviting believers into active engagement with God's Word through inductive Bible study methods. The result is a dynamic exploration of how Israel's experiences at Sinai—both triumphant and challenging—illuminate the faith journey of modern followers and seekers of Christ.
After establishing a successful career in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered a calling to ministry that redirected his entire life's trajectory. He earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary, then served as a pastor in Pittsburgh before embracing a leadership role in campus ministry at the University of Florida. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to offering life coaching and spiritual direction to those seeking deeper connection with their faith.
"Daily Bread and Divine Presence" explores profound themes of God's provision, guidance, and faithfulness as demonstrated through Israel's Sinai encampment and wilderness wanderings. Readers will discover how the ups and downs of Israel's spiritual pilgrimage—their doubt and faith, complaint and gratitude, rebellion and obedience—mirror the struggles and victories that contemporary believers face. This insightful work serves as both a practical guide and spiritual companion for those navigating their own journey toward the Promised Land, revealing how God's loving care sustains us through every season.
"I have been deeply convicted by the realization that God's presence and provision are not distant historical accounts but living realities available to us today," said Green. "My prayer is that readers will encounter the same God who faithfully led Israel and discover his tender care in their own circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's enlightening work equips believers with tools for deeper biblical understanding and meaningful spiritual transformation. Readers who engage with these daily devotions will find themselves drawing closer to God's heart while gaining fresh perspective on their faith journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Daily Bread and Divine Presence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After establishing a successful career in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered a calling to ministry that redirected his entire life's trajectory. He earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary, then served as a pastor in Pittsburgh before embracing a leadership role in campus ministry at the University of Florida. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to offering life coaching and spiritual direction to those seeking deeper connection with their faith.
"Daily Bread and Divine Presence" explores profound themes of God's provision, guidance, and faithfulness as demonstrated through Israel's Sinai encampment and wilderness wanderings. Readers will discover how the ups and downs of Israel's spiritual pilgrimage—their doubt and faith, complaint and gratitude, rebellion and obedience—mirror the struggles and victories that contemporary believers face. This insightful work serves as both a practical guide and spiritual companion for those navigating their own journey toward the Promised Land, revealing how God's loving care sustains us through every season.
"I have been deeply convicted by the realization that God's presence and provision are not distant historical accounts but living realities available to us today," said Green. "My prayer is that readers will encounter the same God who faithfully led Israel and discover his tender care in their own circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's enlightening work equips believers with tools for deeper biblical understanding and meaningful spiritual transformation. Readers who engage with these daily devotions will find themselves drawing closer to God's heart while gaining fresh perspective on their faith journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Daily Bread and Divine Presence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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