Recent Release, "Set Apart," from Author Gordon Green, Offers a Transformative Devotional Exploration of Leviticus to Deepen Biblical Understanding
Gainesville, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Green has completed a new book, "Set Apart": A Devotional Journey Through Leviticus, which offers a comprehensive guide through one of Scripture's most challenging yet profound books. By drawing on commentaries and word studies, this devotional enriches understanding of God's Word while inviting engagement through inductive Bible study. Readers will discover how to make Scripture a living, breathing presence in their daily lives as they journey toward the Promised Land that awaits all followers and seekers of Christ. As part of a devotional series spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation, this work provides travel guidelines for tracking Israel's wilderness wanderings and learning how to set themselves apart from godless influences that threaten to derail their spiritual course.
After establishing a thriving career in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered his calling to vocational ministry. He earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary. His diverse professional background, combined with his pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and his leadership role in campus ministry at the University of Florida, has shaped his unique perspective on spiritual formation. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to offering life coaching and spiritual direction. His personal experiences as a husband, father, and grandfather inform his writing, particularly his daily devotions, which he shares regularly with email subscribers.
"Set Apart" explores essential themes of spiritual discipline, covenant faithfulness, and personal sanctification. Through this devotional journey, readers will uncover the relevance of ancient Levitical laws to their contemporary faith experience and discover practical pathways for spiritual growth. The book reveals how God's design for holiness remains as applicable today as it was during Israel's wilderness season, challenging believers to examine their own commitment to set-apartness in an increasingly secular world. Readers will encounter thought-provoking reflections that bridge ancient wisdom and modern spirituality, finding themselves invited into deeper communion with their Creator.
"My prayer for this devotional is that readers will encounter the God who is both majestic and intimate," said Green. "Through careful study of Leviticus, I hope people discover that God's call to holiness is not burdensome but liberating, and that set-apartness reflects our loving response to a God who has set us apart for himself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's spiritually rich work equips believers with tools for meaningful Bible study and personal spiritual growth. This devotional transforms a frequently overlooked book of Scripture into a portal for encountering God's grace and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Set Apart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After establishing a thriving career in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered his calling to vocational ministry. He earned a Master of Arts in Counseling from Reformed Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity from Trinity Anglican Seminary. His diverse professional background, combined with his pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and his leadership role in campus ministry at the University of Florida, has shaped his unique perspective on spiritual formation. In 2020, Gordon founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit dedicated to offering life coaching and spiritual direction. His personal experiences as a husband, father, and grandfather inform his writing, particularly his daily devotions, which he shares regularly with email subscribers.
"Set Apart" explores essential themes of spiritual discipline, covenant faithfulness, and personal sanctification. Through this devotional journey, readers will uncover the relevance of ancient Levitical laws to their contemporary faith experience and discover practical pathways for spiritual growth. The book reveals how God's design for holiness remains as applicable today as it was during Israel's wilderness season, challenging believers to examine their own commitment to set-apartness in an increasingly secular world. Readers will encounter thought-provoking reflections that bridge ancient wisdom and modern spirituality, finding themselves invited into deeper communion with their Creator.
"My prayer for this devotional is that readers will encounter the God who is both majestic and intimate," said Green. "Through careful study of Leviticus, I hope people discover that God's call to holiness is not burdensome but liberating, and that set-apartness reflects our loving response to a God who has set us apart for himself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's spiritually rich work equips believers with tools for meaningful Bible study and personal spiritual growth. This devotional transforms a frequently overlooked book of Scripture into a portal for encountering God's grace and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Set Apart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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