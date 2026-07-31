Recent Release, "Ordered by God," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Gordon Green, Invites Readers Into a Transformative Devotional Exploration of the Book of Numbers
Gainesville, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Green has completed a new book, "Ordered by God": A Devotional Journey Through Numbers, which guides believers through Israel's wilderness wanderings while providing practical wisdom for navigating modern spiritual challenges. By drawing on commentaries and word studies, this devotional enriches understanding of Scripture and invites readers to engage in inductive Bible study that transforms God's Word into a living, breathing presence in daily life. The book serves as a comprehensive companion for those seeking to discover how God's laws enable us to overcome adversity and remain steadfast on our journey toward the Promised Land.
After establishing himself in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered his calling to ministry and earned advanced degrees from Reformed Theological Seminary and Trinity Anglican Seminary. His pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and campus ministry leadership at the University of Florida deepened his understanding of spiritual formation. In 2020, he founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit offering life coaching and spiritual direction. Gordon's perspectives on faith are shaped by his roles as husband, father, and grandfather, along with his varied professional background, allowing him to speak to readers' real-life circumstances with authenticity and insight.
"Ordered by God" explores profound themes about aligning our lives with God's purposes and discovering grace within divine structure. Readers will uncover how the wilderness narratives of ancient Israel speak directly to contemporary struggles, revealing pathways for personal transformation and spiritual maturity. This devotional series—spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation—positions this volume as an essential resource for those committed to deepening their faith journey and understanding how God orders creation and individual lives toward redemption.
"My prayer is that readers will encounter the living God through these pages and discover that his ordering of our lives is always rooted in love and grace," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's faith-filled work equips believers with theological insight and practical guidance for spiritual growth. This devotional empowers readers to recognize God's hand in their circumstances and respond with renewed commitment to their calling.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Ordered by God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After establishing himself in banking and real estate appraisal, Gordon answered his calling to ministry and earned advanced degrees from Reformed Theological Seminary and Trinity Anglican Seminary. His pastoral experience in Pittsburgh and campus ministry leadership at the University of Florida deepened his understanding of spiritual formation. In 2020, he founded Focused Life Ministries, a nonprofit offering life coaching and spiritual direction. Gordon's perspectives on faith are shaped by his roles as husband, father, and grandfather, along with his varied professional background, allowing him to speak to readers' real-life circumstances with authenticity and insight.
"Ordered by God" explores profound themes about aligning our lives with God's purposes and discovering grace within divine structure. Readers will uncover how the wilderness narratives of ancient Israel speak directly to contemporary struggles, revealing pathways for personal transformation and spiritual maturity. This devotional series—spanning the Pentateuch, Joshua, the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation—positions this volume as an essential resource for those committed to deepening their faith journey and understanding how God orders creation and individual lives toward redemption.
"My prayer is that readers will encounter the living God through these pages and discover that his ordering of our lives is always rooted in love and grace," said Green.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gordon Green's faith-filled work equips believers with theological insight and practical guidance for spiritual growth. This devotional empowers readers to recognize God's hand in their circumstances and respond with renewed commitment to their calling.
Readers who wish to experience this enriching work can purchase "Ordered by God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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