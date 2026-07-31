Recent Release, "Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Allynn Gray, Explores How Children Process Unexpected Changes
Salmon, ID, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Allynn Gray has completed a new book, "Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?", a tender picture book that captures a child's innocent perspective when a familiar figure undergoes transformation. When Daddy returns home from the hospital looking remarkably different—his distinctive beard and hair gone—his child embarks on a touching journey of understanding and acceptance. Through simple, relatable language and a child's curious lens, the narrative gently acknowledges the bewilderment that comes with witnessing a parent's health crisis without overwhelming young readers with clinical details or fear.
Gray brings authentic compassion to this subject matter, drawing from her own personal experience with her son, as he and his family navigated through his battle with leukemia. She also draws from her extensive career in healthcare spanning more than two decades. Her professional experience across clinical, administrative, and project management roles has given her deep insight into how illness affects entire families. As a devoted mother of five and grandmother to ten, she understands the profound questions children ask when their world shifts unexpectedly. This combination of professional knowledge and personal wisdom infuses every page with credibility and warmth.
"Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?" addresses themes of resilience, love, and the reassuring truth that a person's essence remains unchanged regardless of outward appearance. Young readers will discover that physical transformation need not diminish the bond between parent and child. The story validates children's confusion while demonstrating that appearance is temporary, but family connection endures. Gray's sensitively crafted narrative empowers children to express their own feelings about loss, change, and the unwavering presence of parental love through life's challenging moments.
From the author, "I wanted to create a resource that helps children understand that Daddy is still Daddy, even when he looks different. This book emerged from my desire to bridge the gap between what children observe and what their hearts need to know: that unconditional love transcends any physical change."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allynn Gray's compassionate work provides families with an accessible tool for discussing serious topics in age-appropriate ways. This book offers comfort, validation, and hope to children navigating their parent's medical journey.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gray brings authentic compassion to this subject matter, drawing from her own personal experience with her son, as he and his family navigated through his battle with leukemia. She also draws from her extensive career in healthcare spanning more than two decades. Her professional experience across clinical, administrative, and project management roles has given her deep insight into how illness affects entire families. As a devoted mother of five and grandmother to ten, she understands the profound questions children ask when their world shifts unexpectedly. This combination of professional knowledge and personal wisdom infuses every page with credibility and warmth.
"Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?" addresses themes of resilience, love, and the reassuring truth that a person's essence remains unchanged regardless of outward appearance. Young readers will discover that physical transformation need not diminish the bond between parent and child. The story validates children's confusion while demonstrating that appearance is temporary, but family connection endures. Gray's sensitively crafted narrative empowers children to express their own feelings about loss, change, and the unwavering presence of parental love through life's challenging moments.
From the author, "I wanted to create a resource that helps children understand that Daddy is still Daddy, even when he looks different. This book emerged from my desire to bridge the gap between what children observe and what their hearts need to know: that unconditional love transcends any physical change."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allynn Gray's compassionate work provides families with an accessible tool for discussing serious topics in age-appropriate ways. This book offers comfort, validation, and hope to children navigating their parent's medical journey.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "Where oh Where Is Daddy's Hair?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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