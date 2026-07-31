Recent Release, "No Crying," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kathy Williams, Explores How Faith Sustains Us Through Devastating Loss
Mesa, AZ, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Williams has completed a new book, "No Crying," a profound memoir that chronicles her experience as a caregiver during one of life's most agonizing seasons. When her beloved sister Grace received a glioblastoma diagnosis, Williams found herself thrust into an unexpected role—spending long days and sleepless nights at her sister's bedside, navigating the practical and emotional complexities of caregiving while watching someone she loved gradually slip away. Through this harrowing journey, she discovered depths of connection she had never known, even as she grappled with the crushing weight of impending loss.
Williams brings to her writing a lifetime of diverse experiences and deep family bonds. A mother of three and grandmother of six, she spent twenty-five years building a successful career in software and systems technology while raising her family. As the middle child of five, she developed a close partnership with her father, learning from him about resilience, work ethic, and the meaning of genuine care. Her sister Grace, though strikingly different in temperament and interests, shared an equally fierce dedication to family. These foundational relationships shaped Williams's character and her capacity to show up fully in moments that demand everything we have.
"No Crying" invites readers into the sacred, raw space where grief meets faith. Through unflinching honesty, she examines how financial hardship, family conflict, and devastating loss challenged her deepest beliefs about God's plan and purpose. Williams does not offer easy answers or platitudes; instead, she explores the biblical promise found in Romans 8:28—that God works all things together for good—while acknowledging the painful questions that arise when that good feels impossibly distant. Readers will discover how confronting mortality transformed her understanding of faith, family, and what it truly means to love without reservation.
"Writing this memoir allowed me to process my grief while honoring my sister's memory and the sacred time we shared during her final season," said Williams. "I hope readers find solace in knowing they are not alone in their suffering, and that their faith can become their greatest strength."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Williams's introspective work offers solace to those navigating loss and deepens understanding of how spiritual conviction sustains us through our darkest hours. This candid account reminds us that our most painful experiences can become our greatest teachers.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "No Crying" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams brings to her writing a lifetime of diverse experiences and deep family bonds. A mother of three and grandmother of six, she spent twenty-five years building a successful career in software and systems technology while raising her family. As the middle child of five, she developed a close partnership with her father, learning from him about resilience, work ethic, and the meaning of genuine care. Her sister Grace, though strikingly different in temperament and interests, shared an equally fierce dedication to family. These foundational relationships shaped Williams's character and her capacity to show up fully in moments that demand everything we have.
"No Crying" invites readers into the sacred, raw space where grief meets faith. Through unflinching honesty, she examines how financial hardship, family conflict, and devastating loss challenged her deepest beliefs about God's plan and purpose. Williams does not offer easy answers or platitudes; instead, she explores the biblical promise found in Romans 8:28—that God works all things together for good—while acknowledging the painful questions that arise when that good feels impossibly distant. Readers will discover how confronting mortality transformed her understanding of faith, family, and what it truly means to love without reservation.
"Writing this memoir allowed me to process my grief while honoring my sister's memory and the sacred time we shared during her final season," said Williams. "I hope readers find solace in knowing they are not alone in their suffering, and that their faith can become their greatest strength."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathy Williams's introspective work offers solace to those navigating loss and deepens understanding of how spiritual conviction sustains us through our darkest hours. This candid account reminds us that our most painful experiences can become our greatest teachers.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "No Crying" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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