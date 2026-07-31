Recent Release, "My Red Basket Journey," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sheila Moore, Tells a Stirring Account of Survival, Faith, and Redemptive Prayer
Texarkana, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sheila Moore has completed a new book, "My Red Basket Journey: The Making of a Survivor, The Shaping of a Believer," which traces her journey from a childhood marked by fear, loss, and uncertainty toward a life anchored in unshakable faith. Growing up in instability and trauma, Sheila discovered that her grandmother Hattie's unwavering prayers became more than comfort—they became her lifeline, the quiet force that sustained her through her darkest moments and shaped the resilient woman she would become.
Raised in Texas by her grandparents and great-grandmother Hattie, Moore learned early that strength often emerges from silence and that hope can flourish even in the most challenging circumstances. Her compelling narrative weaves together personal moments of vulnerability with profound spiritual insight, revealing how a child's broken beginnings can transform into a foundation for unshakable belief. Through candid reflection and honest storytelling, Moore invites readers into the intimate spaces of her past, demonstrating the extraordinary grace that met her at every turn.
This transformative work explores themes of divine intervention, familial love, and the healing that comes through faith. Readers will discover that no matter how deep the pain or how fractured one's circumstances, wholeness is possible through connection to God's boundless love. Moore's testimony serves as a beacon for those who feel overlooked, abandoned, or trapped by their own histories, offering the powerful truth that quiet miracles continue to shape our lives and that redemption is never beyond reach.
"My Red Basket Journey is my invitation to everyone who has ever felt unseen or forgotten," said Moore. "Through sharing my story honestly, I hope readers recognize their own worth, embrace the quiet miracles already present in their lives, and understand that grace arrives precisely when we need it most."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Moore's enlightening work offers readers a roadmap for discovering hope amid suffering and recognizing God's faithful presence in their own journeys. Her testimony demonstrates that even the most broken beginnings can become the foundation for extraordinary spiritual growth and lasting transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-affirming work can purchase "My Red Basket Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Raised in Texas by her grandparents and great-grandmother Hattie, Moore learned early that strength often emerges from silence and that hope can flourish even in the most challenging circumstances. Her compelling narrative weaves together personal moments of vulnerability with profound spiritual insight, revealing how a child's broken beginnings can transform into a foundation for unshakable belief. Through candid reflection and honest storytelling, Moore invites readers into the intimate spaces of her past, demonstrating the extraordinary grace that met her at every turn.
This transformative work explores themes of divine intervention, familial love, and the healing that comes through faith. Readers will discover that no matter how deep the pain or how fractured one's circumstances, wholeness is possible through connection to God's boundless love. Moore's testimony serves as a beacon for those who feel overlooked, abandoned, or trapped by their own histories, offering the powerful truth that quiet miracles continue to shape our lives and that redemption is never beyond reach.
"My Red Basket Journey is my invitation to everyone who has ever felt unseen or forgotten," said Moore. "Through sharing my story honestly, I hope readers recognize their own worth, embrace the quiet miracles already present in their lives, and understand that grace arrives precisely when we need it most."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Moore's enlightening work offers readers a roadmap for discovering hope amid suffering and recognizing God's faithful presence in their own journeys. Her testimony demonstrates that even the most broken beginnings can become the foundation for extraordinary spiritual growth and lasting transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-affirming work can purchase "My Red Basket Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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