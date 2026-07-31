Recent Release, "The Reign of Darkness," by Eric Johnson, Examines if Societal Changes Aligned with God's Plan or Invited Spiritual Threats
Victor, NY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eric Johnson has completed a new book, "The Reign of Darkness," which examines a provocative question: what fundamentally changed in our world over the past century? Johnson traces this transformation back to the founding of the United States, arguing that while America brought unprecedented freedoms to humanity, these same interconnections have created opportunities for spiritual darkness to spread in ways previously impossible. The book invites readers to consider whether the rapid acceleration of change we witness today follows God's plan or represents something far more sinister unfolding behind the scenes.
Johnson's perspective is shaped by a lifetime of practical experience and hard-won wisdom. Though he never pursued a traditional college education, he built multiple successful enterprises over two decades, including a landscape business that evolved into a site development company. More significantly, his battle with cancer forced him to question everything he thought he understood about life, purpose, and God's role in human history. This crucible of suffering became the forge in which his theological insights were refined.
In "The Reign of Darkness," Johnson challenges readers to connect seemingly disparate pieces of history and recognize patterns that Satan does not want humanity to perceive. The stakes could not be higher: the spiritual survival of countless souls hangs in the balance. Johnson's urgent message points toward a singular solution—that only through surrendering our lives completely to Jesus Christ can we find salvation and experience the authentic freedom and peace we were created to know. By understanding how the enemy has orchestrated his assault on humanity, readers discover that awareness itself becomes a weapon against deception.
"My hope is that this will let people realize that we need to turn our lives over to Jesus Christ, for in Him only is salvation found," said Johnson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Johnson's thought-provoking work equips believers to recognize spiritual patterns obscured by modern distractions. Readers will emerge with renewed conviction about the necessity of faith in an increasingly complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Reign of Darkness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson's perspective is shaped by a lifetime of practical experience and hard-won wisdom. Though he never pursued a traditional college education, he built multiple successful enterprises over two decades, including a landscape business that evolved into a site development company. More significantly, his battle with cancer forced him to question everything he thought he understood about life, purpose, and God's role in human history. This crucible of suffering became the forge in which his theological insights were refined.
In "The Reign of Darkness," Johnson challenges readers to connect seemingly disparate pieces of history and recognize patterns that Satan does not want humanity to perceive. The stakes could not be higher: the spiritual survival of countless souls hangs in the balance. Johnson's urgent message points toward a singular solution—that only through surrendering our lives completely to Jesus Christ can we find salvation and experience the authentic freedom and peace we were created to know. By understanding how the enemy has orchestrated his assault on humanity, readers discover that awareness itself becomes a weapon against deception.
"My hope is that this will let people realize that we need to turn our lives over to Jesus Christ, for in Him only is salvation found," said Johnson.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Johnson's thought-provoking work equips believers to recognize spiritual patterns obscured by modern distractions. Readers will emerge with renewed conviction about the necessity of faith in an increasingly complex world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Reign of Darkness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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