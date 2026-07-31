Recent Release, "Will you still trust Me?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sarah Bertsch Explores What It Means to Hold Onto Faith When Life Becomes Unrecognizable
Fayetteville, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Bertsch has completed a new book, "Will you still trust Me?" addressing those moments when personal crises, devastating health diagnoses, or seismic life upheavals shake the very foundation of your world. This work speaks directly to anyone wrestling with circumstances that feel overwhelming and impossible to navigate alone. Rather than offering easy answers, Bertsch acknowledges the genuine struggle of faith in the midst of chaos and extends an invitation to discover resilience you didn't know you possessed.
Drawing from her own profound experiences and spiritual journey, Bertsch brings authentic compassion to her writing. Her passion for encouraging others through their darkest hours infuses every page with genuine understanding. She writes not as a distant observer but as someone who has walked through the valley herself, leaning on Scripture and prayer as anchors when everything else seemed to crumble. This credibility transforms her words from mere platitudes into substantive guidance rooted in real faith practiced under pressure.
"Will you still trust Me?" invites readers to examine the deepest question of their spiritual lives: Can you believe in God's goodness when circumstances suggest otherwise? Throughout these pages, you'll discover how maintaining trust during impossible seasons becomes not merely an act of willpower but an expression of profound surrender. The book challenges you to find that final ounce of courage when you're certain none remains, while reminding you that you are held secure in the Father's hands, regardless of what storms surround you.
From the author, "My deepest hope is that readers facing unbearable difficulties will find in these words the encouragement to keep going. When you feel utterly alone in your pain, I want you to know that God hasn't abandoned you—and neither have I through this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Bertsch's stirring work equips readers with spiritual perspective during their most turbulent seasons. Her message of divine faithfulness provides anchor points when trust feels impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Will you still trust Me?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own profound experiences and spiritual journey, Bertsch brings authentic compassion to her writing. Her passion for encouraging others through their darkest hours infuses every page with genuine understanding. She writes not as a distant observer but as someone who has walked through the valley herself, leaning on Scripture and prayer as anchors when everything else seemed to crumble. This credibility transforms her words from mere platitudes into substantive guidance rooted in real faith practiced under pressure.
"Will you still trust Me?" invites readers to examine the deepest question of their spiritual lives: Can you believe in God's goodness when circumstances suggest otherwise? Throughout these pages, you'll discover how maintaining trust during impossible seasons becomes not merely an act of willpower but an expression of profound surrender. The book challenges you to find that final ounce of courage when you're certain none remains, while reminding you that you are held secure in the Father's hands, regardless of what storms surround you.
From the author, "My deepest hope is that readers facing unbearable difficulties will find in these words the encouragement to keep going. When you feel utterly alone in your pain, I want you to know that God hasn't abandoned you—and neither have I through this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Bertsch's stirring work equips readers with spiritual perspective during their most turbulent seasons. Her message of divine faithfulness provides anchor points when trust feels impossible.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Will you still trust Me?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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