Recent Release, "Mikey the Stray Cat," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Suann Prigmore, Presents an Unforgettable True Story of Compassion and Redemption
Redding, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Suann Prigmore has completed a new book, "Mikey the Stray Cat": A True Story, which chronicles the extraordinary rehabilitation of a severely wounded stray cat who arrives at the author's doorstep desperate for help. Malnourished, infected, and limping on three legs, Mikey was in dreadful physical and emotional condition after years surviving in the wild. Yet despite his hardships, he yearned for love and safety with an intensity that moved everyone who encountered him. Over the course of two transformative years, Prigmore provides him sanctuary in her home while nursing him back to health—a journey marked by unexpected challenges, neighborhood kindness, and the gradual emergence of confidence and peace.
Prigmore brings to this narrative a lifetime of empathy and care refined through decades of experience. An accomplished classical pianist, private pilot, and dedicated educator, she has always possessed a profound connection with animals, tracing back to her childhood in Oklahoma when she first welcomed a kitten into her family. Now residing in Northern California, she draws upon her deep reservoir of patience and compassion to help Mikey overcome not just physical ailments but the psychological scars of abandonment and struggle. Her willingness to dedicate six months to his isolated recovery, despite her household already containing six other cats, reveals the depth of her character.
"Mikey the Stray Cat" explores themes of healing, belonging, and the transformative power of unconditional care. Readers will discover more than a pet recovery story; this book celebrates the remarkable community spirit of neighbors who rallied around a suffering creature, and the profound impact that one person's compassion can have on a life. Through Mikey's journey from destitute wanderer to cherished companion, Prigmore illuminates what it means to be truly seen, valued, and loved when hope seems lost.
"Writing Mikey's story has reinforced my belief that every life—no matter how broken—deserves a second chance," said Prigmore. "His transformation taught me as much about resilience and grace as I hope it teaches my readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suann Prigmore's heartwarming work offers readers an uplifting meditation on compassion and redemption. This tender narrative reminds us of our capacity to heal others while being healed ourselves.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Mikey the Stray Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Prigmore brings to this narrative a lifetime of empathy and care refined through decades of experience. An accomplished classical pianist, private pilot, and dedicated educator, she has always possessed a profound connection with animals, tracing back to her childhood in Oklahoma when she first welcomed a kitten into her family. Now residing in Northern California, she draws upon her deep reservoir of patience and compassion to help Mikey overcome not just physical ailments but the psychological scars of abandonment and struggle. Her willingness to dedicate six months to his isolated recovery, despite her household already containing six other cats, reveals the depth of her character.
"Mikey the Stray Cat" explores themes of healing, belonging, and the transformative power of unconditional care. Readers will discover more than a pet recovery story; this book celebrates the remarkable community spirit of neighbors who rallied around a suffering creature, and the profound impact that one person's compassion can have on a life. Through Mikey's journey from destitute wanderer to cherished companion, Prigmore illuminates what it means to be truly seen, valued, and loved when hope seems lost.
"Writing Mikey's story has reinforced my belief that every life—no matter how broken—deserves a second chance," said Prigmore. "His transformation taught me as much about resilience and grace as I hope it teaches my readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Suann Prigmore's heartwarming work offers readers an uplifting meditation on compassion and redemption. This tender narrative reminds us of our capacity to heal others while being healed ourselves.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase "Mikey the Stray Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories