Recent Release, "I AM...," from Author Kenneth L. Murry Sr., Challenges Readers to Examine Whether They're Walking God's Path or Settling for Complacency
Stow, OH, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth L. Murry Sr. has completed his new book, "I AM (Integrity, Athletics, and the Military): 40-Day Devotional Pulse Check," an unflinching exploration of faith, purpose, and personal accountability. Rather than offering sanitized platitudes, this 40-day devotional invites readers into the author's authentic journey—a candid account of pivotal moments that redirected his life in unexpected ways. Through these daily reflections, Murry guides readers through cultural encounters, military service, profound loss, and the wrestling match between surrendering to God's will and following one's own understanding. Each entry serves as both confession and invitation, asking the penetrating question: Are you truly committed to God's purpose, or are you merely straddling the fence between two worlds?
With 22 years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force as an Independent Duty Medical Technician and Combat Medic, Murry brings an earned credibility to matters of discipline, sacrifice, and moral conviction. His career supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom and humanitarian missions worldwide shaped a perspective grounded in real stakes and genuine consequence. Beyond his military background, Murry's current role as Chief Organizational Compliance Officer for a Federal Healthcare System demonstrates his sustained commitment to integrity and ethical leadership. As a devoted husband, father, coach, and mentor rooted in deep Christian faith, he writes not from theoretical distance but from the lived experience of someone navigating faith's complexities.
"I AM (Integrity, Athletics, and the Military)" addresses the universal struggle of maintaining spiritual focus amid competing voices and cultural pressures. Readers will encounter stories about prayer's transformative power, the pursuit of excellence, confronting grief, and recognizing how even faith communities can inadvertently distance us from God. Murry doesn't shy away from his own failures and missteps; instead, he uses them as catalysts for deeper examination. Whether you're confident in your spiritual alignment or uncertain about your current direction, this devotional offers a rigorous self-assessment tool. The stakes are profound: eternity itself hangs in the balance of whether we follow Christ's example or the world's prescription. Readers will discover not easy answers but essential questions, and perhaps recognize their own stories reflected in these pages.
"My hope with this devotional is to create a space where faith feels honest rather than performative," said the author "I want readers to feel permission to acknowledge their struggles while recommitting to God's design for their lives, whatever that might be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth L. Murry Sr.'s stirring work challenges readers to evaluate their spiritual commitments with unflinching honesty. Through personal narrative and scriptural reflection, this devotional equips believers to align their choices with God's purpose rather than cultural expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I AM (Integrity, Athletics, and the Military)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With 22 years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force as an Independent Duty Medical Technician and Combat Medic, Murry brings an earned credibility to matters of discipline, sacrifice, and moral conviction. His career supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom and humanitarian missions worldwide shaped a perspective grounded in real stakes and genuine consequence. Beyond his military background, Murry's current role as Chief Organizational Compliance Officer for a Federal Healthcare System demonstrates his sustained commitment to integrity and ethical leadership. As a devoted husband, father, coach, and mentor rooted in deep Christian faith, he writes not from theoretical distance but from the lived experience of someone navigating faith's complexities.
"I AM (Integrity, Athletics, and the Military)" addresses the universal struggle of maintaining spiritual focus amid competing voices and cultural pressures. Readers will encounter stories about prayer's transformative power, the pursuit of excellence, confronting grief, and recognizing how even faith communities can inadvertently distance us from God. Murry doesn't shy away from his own failures and missteps; instead, he uses them as catalysts for deeper examination. Whether you're confident in your spiritual alignment or uncertain about your current direction, this devotional offers a rigorous self-assessment tool. The stakes are profound: eternity itself hangs in the balance of whether we follow Christ's example or the world's prescription. Readers will discover not easy answers but essential questions, and perhaps recognize their own stories reflected in these pages.
"My hope with this devotional is to create a space where faith feels honest rather than performative," said the author "I want readers to feel permission to acknowledge their struggles while recommitting to God's design for their lives, whatever that might be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth L. Murry Sr.'s stirring work challenges readers to evaluate their spiritual commitments with unflinching honesty. Through personal narrative and scriptural reflection, this devotional equips believers to align their choices with God's purpose rather than cultural expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "I AM (Integrity, Athletics, and the Military)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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