Recent Release, "In His Name," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Richard Bertetto, Explores Jesus's Dual Nature as Fully God and Fully Human
Menefee, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Bertetto has completed a new book, "In His Name," which emerges from decades of personal spiritual seeking rather than academic credentials. Without formal theological training, Bertetto approaches Christianity as a learner and seeker, drawing from his own journey of faith that began in 1984. His lack of conventional credentials becomes his greatest strength; he writes not as an authority, but as a fellow traveler navigating the profound mysteries of belief with authenticity and vulnerability.
Bertetto's spiritual foundation deepens through years of church exploration and Bible study, moving beyond surface-level faith to develop a genuine relationship with God's Word. His pilgrimage through various faith communities taught him to distinguish between institutional claims and authentic spiritual truth, shaping his perspective as both discerning and sincere. This lived experience becomes the wellspring from which "In His Name" flows, grounded in genuine wrestling with difficult theological concepts rather than abstract doctrine.
"In His Name" grapples with Christianity's most delicate subject—the paradox of Jesus embodying complete divinity while experiencing complete humanity. Readers will discover reflections on how Jesus navigated the tension between divine perfection and human experience, exploring what it means for believers to follow one who was simultaneously all God and all man. Bertetto invites readers to join his intimate walk with the humanity of Jesus, offering a fresh perspective on this foundational Christian mystery that challenges both mind and spirit.
From the author, "I've come to believe that the writings of this book are my walk with the humanity of Jesus. Let the journey begin."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Bertetto's accessible work offers readers a fresh examination of Christ's nature and relevance. This book illuminates spiritual truths for seekers and believers alike, bridging the gap between academic theology and personal faith experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "In His Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bertetto's spiritual foundation deepens through years of church exploration and Bible study, moving beyond surface-level faith to develop a genuine relationship with God's Word. His pilgrimage through various faith communities taught him to distinguish between institutional claims and authentic spiritual truth, shaping his perspective as both discerning and sincere. This lived experience becomes the wellspring from which "In His Name" flows, grounded in genuine wrestling with difficult theological concepts rather than abstract doctrine.
"In His Name" grapples with Christianity's most delicate subject—the paradox of Jesus embodying complete divinity while experiencing complete humanity. Readers will discover reflections on how Jesus navigated the tension between divine perfection and human experience, exploring what it means for believers to follow one who was simultaneously all God and all man. Bertetto invites readers to join his intimate walk with the humanity of Jesus, offering a fresh perspective on this foundational Christian mystery that challenges both mind and spirit.
From the author, "I've come to believe that the writings of this book are my walk with the humanity of Jesus. Let the journey begin."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Bertetto's accessible work offers readers a fresh examination of Christ's nature and relevance. This book illuminates spiritual truths for seekers and believers alike, bridging the gap between academic theology and personal faith experience.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "In His Name" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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