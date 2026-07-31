Recent Release, "Truth Be Told," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lauralee Ulrich, Presents a Heartwarming Message of God's Love for Children
Patterson, NY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lauralee Ulrich has completed a new book, "Truth Be Told," a tender celebration of faith designed to speak directly to young hearts. Drawing on her calling as a faithful servant, she brings scriptural truths to life through accessible language and familiar characters that children recognize and cherish. The narrative unfolds as a beacon of encouragement, inviting young readers to discover the profound reality that God's love encompasses them completely.
Lauralee's distinctive voice emerges from a lifetime devoted to service. As a proud mother and retired member of law enforcement and emergency medical services, she understands the importance of protecting and nurturing those in her care. Her previous children's book, "X, Y, or Z?," established her gift for connecting with young audiences. Now, she channels her compassionate perspective and spiritual conviction into this new work, continuing her commitment to serving the Lord through written ministry.
"Truth Be Told" explores uplifting themes of faith, hope, and love, woven together with messages of encouragement that resonate with readers of all backgrounds. The stakes are personal and eternal—helping children understand their own worth in God's eyes and build a foundation of confidence rooted in divine affection. Through these pages, readers will discover that God's grace is not distant or conditional, but intimate and unconditional, reaching toward each child with open arms.
"I felt called by God's grace to share this truth with children in a way that transforms their understanding of how deeply they are loved," said Ulrich.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauralee Ulrich's spiritual work encourages young readers to embrace their inherent value and strengthen their relationship with God. This message plants seeds of faith that flourish throughout childhood and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Truth Be Told" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lauralee's distinctive voice emerges from a lifetime devoted to service. As a proud mother and retired member of law enforcement and emergency medical services, she understands the importance of protecting and nurturing those in her care. Her previous children's book, "X, Y, or Z?," established her gift for connecting with young audiences. Now, she channels her compassionate perspective and spiritual conviction into this new work, continuing her commitment to serving the Lord through written ministry.
"Truth Be Told" explores uplifting themes of faith, hope, and love, woven together with messages of encouragement that resonate with readers of all backgrounds. The stakes are personal and eternal—helping children understand their own worth in God's eyes and build a foundation of confidence rooted in divine affection. Through these pages, readers will discover that God's grace is not distant or conditional, but intimate and unconditional, reaching toward each child with open arms.
"I felt called by God's grace to share this truth with children in a way that transforms their understanding of how deeply they are loved," said Ulrich.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauralee Ulrich's spiritual work encourages young readers to embrace their inherent value and strengthen their relationship with God. This message plants seeds of faith that flourish throughout childhood and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Truth Be Told" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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