Recent Release, "A Testimony of My Salvation," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Gail B. King, Explores What It Truly Means to Experience God's Deliverance from Sin
Marrero, LA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gail B. King has completed a new book, titled, "A Testimony of My Salvation," a profound examination of one of Christianity's most essential concepts. The work invites readers to journey beyond the surface understanding of salvation, diving deep into Scripture to discover what God truly means by deliverance and preservation from sin. Through candid reflection, King guides her audience toward a clearer comprehension of their own spiritual transformation and the pivotal role Jesus Christ plays in that redemptive process.
King brings considerable credibility to her subject matter as an educator and child life specialist whose decades of service in the New Orleans area have shaped her compassionate worldview. Her background working with children and families has instilled in her a gift for communicating complex truths with clarity and warmth. The author's own spiritual awakening—discovering the necessity of being born again and filled with the Holy Spirit as an adult, despite her childhood water baptism—provides an authentic foundation for this testament, making her message resonate with those seeking renewal.
"A Testimony of My Salvation" addresses pivotal questions about God's preservation from sin and how believers can turn from destructive paths toward spiritual wholeness. Readers will discover how to recognize God's guiding hand throughout their personal narratives, understanding that His faithfulness has sustained them until this very moment. The book ultimately calls readers to examine their own journey to salvation, acknowledging whether God may be drawing them even now toward transformation and commitment.
From the author, "I wrote this testimony to help others understand what it means to be truly saved and to recognize God's faithfulness in their own lives, trusting that His hand of guidance has been present all along."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail B. King's enlightening work equips believers with biblical understanding of salvation's true meaning and personal application. This testament strengthens faith by revealing God's orchestrated presence throughout every chapter of a believer's life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "A Testimony of My Salvation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
King brings considerable credibility to her subject matter as an educator and child life specialist whose decades of service in the New Orleans area have shaped her compassionate worldview. Her background working with children and families has instilled in her a gift for communicating complex truths with clarity and warmth. The author's own spiritual awakening—discovering the necessity of being born again and filled with the Holy Spirit as an adult, despite her childhood water baptism—provides an authentic foundation for this testament, making her message resonate with those seeking renewal.
"A Testimony of My Salvation" addresses pivotal questions about God's preservation from sin and how believers can turn from destructive paths toward spiritual wholeness. Readers will discover how to recognize God's guiding hand throughout their personal narratives, understanding that His faithfulness has sustained them until this very moment. The book ultimately calls readers to examine their own journey to salvation, acknowledging whether God may be drawing them even now toward transformation and commitment.
From the author, "I wrote this testimony to help others understand what it means to be truly saved and to recognize God's faithfulness in their own lives, trusting that His hand of guidance has been present all along."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail B. King's enlightening work equips believers with biblical understanding of salvation's true meaning and personal application. This testament strengthens faith by revealing God's orchestrated presence throughout every chapter of a believer's life.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "A Testimony of My Salvation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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