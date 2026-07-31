Recent Release, "Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kristina Trujillo, Teaches Children Pedestrian Safety Engagingly
San Ramon, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Trujillo has completed a new book, titled, "Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth: Be Safe," which introduces young readers to the critical importance of proper street-crossing techniques and crosswalk awareness. Through the adventures of its protagonist, the story equips children with practical knowledge to navigate busy streets confidently while establishing habits that protect them during daily activities.
Drawing from her own experiences growing up in the Oakland, Hayward, Fremont, and Castro Valley areas of California, Trujillo crafted this narrative by transforming a genuine incident into a valuable lesson about pedestrian responsibility. Her background living in these diverse communities shaped her understanding of real-world safety challenges that young people face, allowing her to create an authentic story that resonates with families seeking to instill responsible behavior in their children.
"Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth" explores safety awareness while celebrating the empowerment that comes from learning protective strategies. Readers will discover how Walter's journey toward the lake becomes a teachable moment about making smart choices on sidewalks and at intersections. The narrative demonstrates that safety awareness isn't restrictive—it's liberating, allowing children to enjoy greater independence while parents and guardians gain peace of mind.
"I wanted to create a story that would help parents and educators talk with children about something that affects us all," said Trujillo. "By grounding the message in a relatable character and scenario, I hope children internalize these lessons naturally, making safe choices instinctively."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristina Trujillo's instructive work equips families with an accessible tool for teaching pedestrian awareness. This story transforms a potentially frightening topic into an empowering conversation starter.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own experiences growing up in the Oakland, Hayward, Fremont, and Castro Valley areas of California, Trujillo crafted this narrative by transforming a genuine incident into a valuable lesson about pedestrian responsibility. Her background living in these diverse communities shaped her understanding of real-world safety challenges that young people face, allowing her to create an authentic story that resonates with families seeking to instill responsible behavior in their children.
"Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth" explores safety awareness while celebrating the empowerment that comes from learning protective strategies. Readers will discover how Walter's journey toward the lake becomes a teachable moment about making smart choices on sidewalks and at intersections. The narrative demonstrates that safety awareness isn't restrictive—it's liberating, allowing children to enjoy greater independence while parents and guardians gain peace of mind.
"I wanted to create a story that would help parents and educators talk with children about something that affects us all," said Trujillo. "By grounding the message in a relatable character and scenario, I hope children internalize these lessons naturally, making safe choices instinctively."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristina Trujillo's instructive work equips families with an accessible tool for teaching pedestrian awareness. This story transforms a potentially frightening topic into an empowering conversation starter.
Readers who wish to experience this practical work can purchase "Walter Trujillo Goes to Lake Elizabeth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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