Recent Release, "A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Lee Duncan, Offers Scriptural Wisdom for Navigating Modern Life
Santa Clarita, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Lee Duncan has completed a new book, titled, "A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible," designed to bridge the gap between adolescents and Scripture in an age of constant digital distractions. The work acknowledges a troubling reality: young people today struggle to engage meaningfully with biblical text, often overwhelmed by its vastness and complexity. By presenting helpful background information, major themes, clear outlines, and key verses, Duncan transforms the Bible from an intimidating tome into an accessible, relatable guide for daily living.
Drawing on five decades of devoted study and commitment to Christian education, Dr. Lee Duncan brings exceptional credentials to this endeavor. His three decades of administrative leadership across Christian schools in Illinois and California, coupled with his tenure as Executive Vice-President of The Master's University in Southern California, have immersed him in youth development and spiritual formation. His advanced degrees in Bible, Education Administration, and an Ed.D. in Education Leadership provide the scholarly foundation necessary to make ancient Scripture relevant to contemporary teenagers.
"A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible" addresses the profound spiritual hunger that exists beneath the surface of adolescent distraction. Throughout these pages, readers discover how biblical principles directly apply to the challenges they face—from relationships and identity to purpose and resilience. Duncan's earnest prayer is that this resource will ignite curiosity about God's Word and demonstrate its transformative power in young lives, ultimately bringing glory to the Lord through renewed engagement with Scripture.
"My deepest desire is to help young people see the Bible not as a dusty relic, but as a living document that speaks directly to their hearts and questions," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Lee Duncan's enlightening work equips teenagers with the biblical foundation they need to build meaningful faith. This resource promises to spark genuine spiritual curiosity and lasting transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing on five decades of devoted study and commitment to Christian education, Dr. Lee Duncan brings exceptional credentials to this endeavor. His three decades of administrative leadership across Christian schools in Illinois and California, coupled with his tenure as Executive Vice-President of The Master's University in Southern California, have immersed him in youth development and spiritual formation. His advanced degrees in Bible, Education Administration, and an Ed.D. in Education Leadership provide the scholarly foundation necessary to make ancient Scripture relevant to contemporary teenagers.
"A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible" addresses the profound spiritual hunger that exists beneath the surface of adolescent distraction. Throughout these pages, readers discover how biblical principles directly apply to the challenges they face—from relationships and identity to purpose and resilience. Duncan's earnest prayer is that this resource will ignite curiosity about God's Word and demonstrate its transformative power in young lives, ultimately bringing glory to the Lord through renewed engagement with Scripture.
"My deepest desire is to help young people see the Bible not as a dusty relic, but as a living document that speaks directly to their hearts and questions," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Lee Duncan's enlightening work equips teenagers with the biblical foundation they need to build meaningful faith. This resource promises to spark genuine spiritual curiosity and lasting transformation.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "A Teens Guide to Understanding the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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