Cinda Kimbirauskas’s Newly Released "Tell My Children" is a Faith-Driven Testimony That Shares Divine Revelation, Prayer, and Spiritual Guidance for God’s People
“Tell My Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cinda Kimbirauskas is a deeply personal work that chronicles God’s teachings on faith, prayer, and healing, inviting readers to trust in His promises and walk boldly in spiritual authority.
Williamston, MI, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Tell My Children”: a powerful and revelatory work of Christian testimony. “Tell My Children” is the creation of published author, Cinda Kimbirauskas.
Kimbirauskas shares, “For years, I have asked God questions. Not only has He answered my questions, but He has also given me awesome revelations. For instance, could we be causing floods by our words? Instead of asking for rain when it is arid, God has given us the correct way to pray when it is arid.
God told me to tell His children that when they tell one another to “take care,” they are cursing one another. Then God showed me how and why telling one another to “take care” is a curse.
And when God told me, “Tell My children how I taught you how to pray for your daughter,” God revealed He was giving us a warning about how to save the Earth and everyone on it from Wormwood (Revelation 8) hitting the Earth in April 2029.
In the Bible, God gave many warnings to people. If they adhered to what God said, they were saved. God has given us a warning, and He asked me to tell His children how to save the Earth and everyone on it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cinda Kimbirauskas’s new book offers readers an impassioned call to deepen their faith, align their words with God’s truth, and embrace the power of prayer in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Tell My Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tell My Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kimbirauskas shares, “For years, I have asked God questions. Not only has He answered my questions, but He has also given me awesome revelations. For instance, could we be causing floods by our words? Instead of asking for rain when it is arid, God has given us the correct way to pray when it is arid.
God told me to tell His children that when they tell one another to “take care,” they are cursing one another. Then God showed me how and why telling one another to “take care” is a curse.
And when God told me, “Tell My children how I taught you how to pray for your daughter,” God revealed He was giving us a warning about how to save the Earth and everyone on it from Wormwood (Revelation 8) hitting the Earth in April 2029.
In the Bible, God gave many warnings to people. If they adhered to what God said, they were saved. God has given us a warning, and He asked me to tell His children how to save the Earth and everyone on it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cinda Kimbirauskas’s new book offers readers an impassioned call to deepen their faith, align their words with God’s truth, and embrace the power of prayer in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Tell My Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tell My Children”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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