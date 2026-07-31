Recent Release, "The Promised Queen," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mathew Toss, Presents an Enthralling Fantasy of Political Intrigue and Destiny
Hartford, ME, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mathew Toss has completed a new book, called, "The Promised Queen," a cozy fantasy that weaves together epic intersecting journeys with simmering palace intrigue. The story follows Liberty and Cayden as they slip into the country of Anam a week before the annual Harvest Festival, an event destined to crown the nation's once-lost princess at last. Yet danger lurks beneath the ceremonial preparations: the Viceroy, who has shepherded the nation through years of interregnum, sets a perilous scheme into motion. He dispatches a bounty hunter on a desperate, near-impossible mission to fracture the transition of power before it can even begin.
As the narrative unfolds, Liberty and Cayden traverse deeper into Anam's layered landscape, crossing paths with vibrant, magnetic figures who leap from the pages, each carrying their own closely guarded secrets and personal stakes. Their journeys drive them inexorably toward a volatile, unprecedented reckoning—one that no one is prepared to face, and from which the nation itself may never emerge unchanged. The stakes escalate with every turn, building toward a climactic confrontation that will test bonds of loyalty, courage, and faith.
Toss brings to his work a poet's sensibility and a deep appreciation for character-driven storytelling. A New England resident with a BFA in Creative Writing, he has long been shaped by the rhythms of poetry, yet "The Promised Queen" marks his debut novel. His years of contemplative observation—finding meaning in small, steady moments and drawing sustenance from faith, music, and the natural world—infuse the narrative with authenticity and emotional resonance. He writes with the hope that what speaks to his own heart might also stir something profound in others.
"The Promised Queen" explores themes of identity, destiny, and the courage required to reshape a nation's future. Readers will discover richly textured characters whose personal quests collide with historical consequence, asking difficult questions about power, loyalty, and what it truly means to inherit a crown.
From the author: “I write because I believe stories can awaken our sense of wonder, remind us to dream, and reveal that the deepest truths are often found in the quiet connections we make with one another and the world around us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mathew Toss's mesmerizing work invites readers into a richly imagined realm where destinies converge and the future hangs in exquisite balance. This novel promises to linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Promised Queen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As the narrative unfolds, Liberty and Cayden traverse deeper into Anam's layered landscape, crossing paths with vibrant, magnetic figures who leap from the pages, each carrying their own closely guarded secrets and personal stakes. Their journeys drive them inexorably toward a volatile, unprecedented reckoning—one that no one is prepared to face, and from which the nation itself may never emerge unchanged. The stakes escalate with every turn, building toward a climactic confrontation that will test bonds of loyalty, courage, and faith.
Toss brings to his work a poet's sensibility and a deep appreciation for character-driven storytelling. A New England resident with a BFA in Creative Writing, he has long been shaped by the rhythms of poetry, yet "The Promised Queen" marks his debut novel. His years of contemplative observation—finding meaning in small, steady moments and drawing sustenance from faith, music, and the natural world—infuse the narrative with authenticity and emotional resonance. He writes with the hope that what speaks to his own heart might also stir something profound in others.
"The Promised Queen" explores themes of identity, destiny, and the courage required to reshape a nation's future. Readers will discover richly textured characters whose personal quests collide with historical consequence, asking difficult questions about power, loyalty, and what it truly means to inherit a crown.
From the author: “I write because I believe stories can awaken our sense of wonder, remind us to dream, and reveal that the deepest truths are often found in the quiet connections we make with one another and the world around us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mathew Toss's mesmerizing work invites readers into a richly imagined realm where destinies converge and the future hangs in exquisite balance. This novel promises to linger long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Promised Queen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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