Recent Release, "How I Know There Is a God" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Esther Johnson, Presents Authentic Testimonies of Divine Intervention
Holland, OH, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Esther Johnson has completed a new book, "How I Know There Is a God": A Collection of Stories That Reveal the Presence of God, offering readers a treasury of real-life accounts that illuminate God's faithfulness. From extraordinary miracles to subtle divine interventions, each narrative captures moments when Heaven seemed to touch earth—whether through perfectly timed circumstances, unexplainable healings, or whispers of comfort that arrive exactly when needed most. These stories affirm that the Almighty is not distant or abstract but intimately present, orchestrating both grand gestures and tender mercies throughout our lives.
Johnson draws from a lifetime of personal experience and spiritual discernment. After establishing a flourishing career in sales, she stepped away to prioritize what truly matters: family, faith, and the gentle guidance of God's voice. Inspired by what she describes as a divine calling, Esther began collecting testimonies from others: stories generously shared by family, friends, and fellow believers. Living in Ohio with her husband Rick, her devoted companion for more than twenty-seven years, she has witnessed firsthand how faith anchors us through life's storms while deepening our joy in its blessings. Her nine grandchildren further enrich her perspective on God's grace across generations.
"How I Know There Is a God" invites readers into encounters with the sacred that reshape how we perceive daily life. Whether you seek reassurance during uncertain seasons, direction for your journey, or simple reminders that you are never truly alone, these testimonies will nourish your soul. The stakes are profound: recognizing God's presence transforms despair into hope, fear into peace, and isolation into belonging. Readers will discover that miracles manifest not only through thunderbolts but through the calming peace that settles your anxious heart, the gentle whisper that dissolves your worries, and the wink from Heaven that assures you God remains near.
"These stories taught me that God speaks in countless languages—sometimes through the miraculous, sometimes through whispers only we can hear," said Johnson. "My deepest prayer is that readers encounter their own evidence of His presence and realize they've never been abandoned."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Johnson's stirring work equips believers with renewed confidence in God's active involvement in their circumstances. This collection strengthens faith during seasons of doubt and celebrates the reality that divine love surrounds us constantly.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "How I Know There Is a God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson draws from a lifetime of personal experience and spiritual discernment. After establishing a flourishing career in sales, she stepped away to prioritize what truly matters: family, faith, and the gentle guidance of God's voice. Inspired by what she describes as a divine calling, Esther began collecting testimonies from others: stories generously shared by family, friends, and fellow believers. Living in Ohio with her husband Rick, her devoted companion for more than twenty-seven years, she has witnessed firsthand how faith anchors us through life's storms while deepening our joy in its blessings. Her nine grandchildren further enrich her perspective on God's grace across generations.
"How I Know There Is a God" invites readers into encounters with the sacred that reshape how we perceive daily life. Whether you seek reassurance during uncertain seasons, direction for your journey, or simple reminders that you are never truly alone, these testimonies will nourish your soul. The stakes are profound: recognizing God's presence transforms despair into hope, fear into peace, and isolation into belonging. Readers will discover that miracles manifest not only through thunderbolts but through the calming peace that settles your anxious heart, the gentle whisper that dissolves your worries, and the wink from Heaven that assures you God remains near.
"These stories taught me that God speaks in countless languages—sometimes through the miraculous, sometimes through whispers only we can hear," said Johnson. "My deepest prayer is that readers encounter their own evidence of His presence and realize they've never been abandoned."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Esther Johnson's stirring work equips believers with renewed confidence in God's active involvement in their circumstances. This collection strengthens faith during seasons of doubt and celebrates the reality that divine love surrounds us constantly.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "How I Know There Is a God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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