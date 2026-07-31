Aracelis Maldonado’s Newly Released "I Found A Love That I Never Knew" is a Profound and Heartfelt Testimony of Faith
“I Found A Love That I Never Knew” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aracelis Maldonado is an inspiring account of personal transformation and deepening faith, highlighting the themes of divine love, healing, and spiritual growth.
Boca Raton, FL, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Found A Love That I Never Knew”: an empowering message of spiritual awakening. “I Found A Love That I Never Knew” is the creation of published author, Aracelis Maldonado, a new author in the industry wanting to share her testimony with the world. She is a Latin American, born in Puerto Rico, the sibling of ten, and a mother of three.
Maldonado shares, “As I encountered connecting with the Lord, I fell more in love with the Lord. He is my healer, my protector, my strength, and my helper. Stand firm in the faith and let nothing move you. “I love him because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aracelis Maldonado’s new book offers readers an intimate glimpse into her journey of discovering a profound love through her faith in God. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of divine love, providing encouragement and inspiration to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “I Found A Love That I Never Knew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Found A Love That I Never Knew”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Maldonado shares, “As I encountered connecting with the Lord, I fell more in love with the Lord. He is my healer, my protector, my strength, and my helper. Stand firm in the faith and let nothing move you. “I love him because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aracelis Maldonado’s new book offers readers an intimate glimpse into her journey of discovering a profound love through her faith in God. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of divine love, providing encouragement and inspiration to those seeking a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase “I Found A Love That I Never Knew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Found A Love That I Never Knew”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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