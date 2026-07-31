Recent Release, "The Girls in Brown," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mother Charlene Fortner, Explores a Young Girl's Yearning to Belong
Flint, MI, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mother Charlene Fortner has completed a new book, "The Girls in Brown," which draws readers into the world of a Black girl and her friend's dream of becoming a "girl in brown." Set against the backdrop of childhood aspirations, the narrative captures the bittersweet moment when financial reality collides with youthful longing. Through uniforms, dues, and trips that seem just out of reach, Fortner weaves a tender tale of desire and acceptance.
Known throughout her community as "Mother Fortner," the author is a woman whose deep love for God, family, and people shapes everything she does. Her passion for mentoring and guiding others on their life journeys radiates through her work. This poignant story originated as an assignment for her Honors English Class at Mott Community College—a reflection on her own childhood when she discovered the harsh lessons that poverty can teach a hopeful heart.
"The Girls in Brown" resonates with universal themes of belonging, resilience, and self-discovery. Readers will encounter a protagonist learning that sometimes the greatest growth comes not from achieving every dream, but from understanding that her worth extends far beyond external trappings. Fortner's candid portrayal of childhood struggle invites reflection on what truly matters when circumstances limit our choices.
"I wanted to share this meaningful moment from my own journey," said the author. "Through writing this story, I hope others recognize that our challenges don't define us: our character does."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mother Charlene Fortner's touching work offers readers a window into the formative experiences that shape resilience. This narrative reminds us that life's disappointments can become pathways to wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Girls in Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Known throughout her community as "Mother Fortner," the author is a woman whose deep love for God, family, and people shapes everything she does. Her passion for mentoring and guiding others on their life journeys radiates through her work. This poignant story originated as an assignment for her Honors English Class at Mott Community College—a reflection on her own childhood when she discovered the harsh lessons that poverty can teach a hopeful heart.
"The Girls in Brown" resonates with universal themes of belonging, resilience, and self-discovery. Readers will encounter a protagonist learning that sometimes the greatest growth comes not from achieving every dream, but from understanding that her worth extends far beyond external trappings. Fortner's candid portrayal of childhood struggle invites reflection on what truly matters when circumstances limit our choices.
"I wanted to share this meaningful moment from my own journey," said the author. "Through writing this story, I hope others recognize that our challenges don't define us: our character does."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mother Charlene Fortner's touching work offers readers a window into the formative experiences that shape resilience. This narrative reminds us that life's disappointments can become pathways to wisdom.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "The Girls in Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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