Recent Release, "Who Do You Say I Am?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author M. Leanne Todd, Uses Verse to Explore Christianity's Central Question
Dallas, TX, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M. Leanne Todd has completed a new book, "Who Do You Say I AM?", a poetic exploration of truth in an age of relativism. Todd confronts a fundamental crisis: in our effort to respect differing perspectives, we have surrendered the very possibility of ultimate truth. Yet contrasting ideals cannot hold equal merit, and reality remains singular for all. Through her verse, Todd argues that an ultimate truth exists—and that this truth is not abstract, but personal. She points to Jesus Christ as God incarnate, inviting readers to grapple with the same question He posed two thousand years ago, when only Peter answered with recognition: "You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God."
Todd's journey to faith was neither straightforward nor easy. A severe manic episode in her youth left her lost and terrified, drowning in mental illness. Yet she discovered that what was meant to destroy her, the Lord transformed for her good: a redemption echoing the biblical story of Joseph. Her marriage to Richard became an instrument of restoration, returning to her a sense of dignity and purpose she thought forever lost. Now working as a Telemetry Monitoring Technician and Nurse Aide in a Texas Hospital while having raised three children, one with severe Autism and other challenges, Todd channels her experience of grace into her work.
"Who Do You Say I AM?" weaves together theological conviction and intimate witness through carefully crafted poetic language. Readers will discover how Christ's truth saves a wounded soul, restores a fractured mind, awakens dormant courage, and secures ultimate victory. These verses do not demand abstract belief; they ask a personal question, echoing across centuries: What will you declare when the Holy Spirit poses Who do you say I Am?"
From the author, "I wrote this collection to testify that in a world drowning in competing truths, there remains one unchanging reality. Jesus Christ is not merely a truth claim: He is the Truth incarnate, and His grace is sufficient for every wound, every doubt, every fear."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. Leanne Todd's faith-filled work offers readers a profound encounter with Christ's transformative power. Her verses illuminate how absolute truth, grounded in a person rather than philosophy, delivers hope to the desperate and answers to the seeker.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Who Do You Say I AM?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Todd's journey to faith was neither straightforward nor easy. A severe manic episode in her youth left her lost and terrified, drowning in mental illness. Yet she discovered that what was meant to destroy her, the Lord transformed for her good: a redemption echoing the biblical story of Joseph. Her marriage to Richard became an instrument of restoration, returning to her a sense of dignity and purpose she thought forever lost. Now working as a Telemetry Monitoring Technician and Nurse Aide in a Texas Hospital while having raised three children, one with severe Autism and other challenges, Todd channels her experience of grace into her work.
"Who Do You Say I AM?" weaves together theological conviction and intimate witness through carefully crafted poetic language. Readers will discover how Christ's truth saves a wounded soul, restores a fractured mind, awakens dormant courage, and secures ultimate victory. These verses do not demand abstract belief; they ask a personal question, echoing across centuries: What will you declare when the Holy Spirit poses Who do you say I Am?"
From the author, "I wrote this collection to testify that in a world drowning in competing truths, there remains one unchanging reality. Jesus Christ is not merely a truth claim: He is the Truth incarnate, and His grace is sufficient for every wound, every doubt, every fear."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. Leanne Todd's faith-filled work offers readers a profound encounter with Christ's transformative power. Her verses illuminate how absolute truth, grounded in a person rather than philosophy, delivers hope to the desperate and answers to the seeker.
Readers who wish to experience this spiritually rich work can purchase "Who Do You Say I AM?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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