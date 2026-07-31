Recent Release, "Because Rome Says So," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Erik F. Wait, Presents a Rigorous Presuppositional Defense of Sola Scriptura
El Granada, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erik F. Wait has completed a new book, "Because Rome Says So": A Presuppositional Defense of Sola Scriptura, which offers a scholarly yet accessible examination of one of Christianity's most debated doctrines. Drawing from the presuppositional apologetic tradition, Wait constructs a robust defense of Scripture's supreme authority while systematically engaging with the arguments of prominent Roman Catholic apologists. The work provides both a philosophical foundation and practical refutations of assertions commonly advanced in modern Catholic-Protestant dialogue.
As a graduate of Westminster Theological Seminary in California, Erik F. Wait brings substantial theological training to this project. His reputation as an educator and scholar of Reformed theology positions him uniquely to address the nuances of this complex discussion. Wait's background in Christian worldview apologetics informed his approach, allowing him to build upon the methodological frameworks established by figures like Cornelius Van Til, John Frame, and Greg Bahnsen while applying their insights to contemporary debates.
"Because Rome Says So" invites readers into a penetrating analysis of Roman Catholic presuppositions and worldview commitments. The book's stakes are significant: understanding how competing theological systems justify their core doctrines and examining where their foundational assumptions diverge from Scripture's testimony. Through careful argumentation and internal critique, readers will discover how presuppositional apologetics can effectively demonstrate Sola Scriptura's coherence and biblical warrant, while simultaneously exposing logical tensions within alternative frameworks.
"I wrote this book to equip believers with both the philosophical tools and substantive responses needed to engage Catholic apologetics with confidence and clarity," said Wait.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erik F. Wait's erudite work equips readers with rigorous theological defenses and persuasive counterarguments. This volume strengthens the reader's conviction in Scripture's authority while deepening their understanding of apologetic methodology.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Because Rome Says So" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a graduate of Westminster Theological Seminary in California, Erik F. Wait brings substantial theological training to this project. His reputation as an educator and scholar of Reformed theology positions him uniquely to address the nuances of this complex discussion. Wait's background in Christian worldview apologetics informed his approach, allowing him to build upon the methodological frameworks established by figures like Cornelius Van Til, John Frame, and Greg Bahnsen while applying their insights to contemporary debates.
"Because Rome Says So" invites readers into a penetrating analysis of Roman Catholic presuppositions and worldview commitments. The book's stakes are significant: understanding how competing theological systems justify their core doctrines and examining where their foundational assumptions diverge from Scripture's testimony. Through careful argumentation and internal critique, readers will discover how presuppositional apologetics can effectively demonstrate Sola Scriptura's coherence and biblical warrant, while simultaneously exposing logical tensions within alternative frameworks.
"I wrote this book to equip believers with both the philosophical tools and substantive responses needed to engage Catholic apologetics with confidence and clarity," said Wait.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erik F. Wait's erudite work equips readers with rigorous theological defenses and persuasive counterarguments. This volume strengthens the reader's conviction in Scripture's authority while deepening their understanding of apologetic methodology.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Because Rome Says So" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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