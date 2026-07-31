Recent Release, "My Hard Life Lived Well," from Christian Faith Publishing Author K. Alexander Kardos, Concludes a Remarkable Five-Volume Memoir of Resilience
Frankfort, KY, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- K. Alexander Kardos has completed a new book, "My Hard Life Lived Well": Volume 5, which concludes an extraordinary five-volume journey of survival, resilience, and faith. This concluding installment captures the full arc of the author's mother's life—from humble beginnings as a farmgirl in Communist Yugoslavia through harrowing escapes, concentration camp internment, and ultimately, building a thriving life in America. Volume 5 brings readers to the pivotal years of the 1970s, including the birth of a daughter and a transformative event that reshaped everything.
The author's own story is woven into this memoir set. He discovered old photographs in shoeboxes that sparked curiosity about his family's heritage, leading him and his mother to collaborate on documenting her life story. Following his stroke in 2020, what began as rehabilitation became something far more profound—a three-year partnership where his mother served as both caretaker and storyteller, rediscovering purpose and joy in revisiting her past. This intimate collaboration transformed what could have been difficult years into a season of deep engagement and meaningful connection across generations.
"My Hard Life Lived Well" explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the immigrant experience with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover how trials in a communist state, near-impossible escapes, and life in a concentration camp shaped an unbreakable spirit. The stakes are deeply personal: separated from a newborn daughter, facing rationed food and unimaginable loss, yet refusing to surrender hope. This volume reveals how adversity became the foundation for extraordinary triumph, offering readers an intimate portrait of what it truly means to live well despite overwhelming hardship.
"This collaboration with my mother became a gift beyond measure," said Kardos. "Through her stories and our shared purpose, I witnessed how retelling one's life with honesty and reflection can reignite the soul and remind us that our struggles are never wasted—they become our strength."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos's candid work provides readers with a spiritually enriching testament to faith and determination. This memoir inspires all who encounter it to recognize their own capacity for resilience in the face of life's deepest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "My Hard Life Lived Well" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's own story is woven into this memoir set. He discovered old photographs in shoeboxes that sparked curiosity about his family's heritage, leading him and his mother to collaborate on documenting her life story. Following his stroke in 2020, what began as rehabilitation became something far more profound—a three-year partnership where his mother served as both caretaker and storyteller, rediscovering purpose and joy in revisiting her past. This intimate collaboration transformed what could have been difficult years into a season of deep engagement and meaningful connection across generations.
"My Hard Life Lived Well" explores themes of faith, perseverance, and the immigrant experience with unflinching honesty. Readers will discover how trials in a communist state, near-impossible escapes, and life in a concentration camp shaped an unbreakable spirit. The stakes are deeply personal: separated from a newborn daughter, facing rationed food and unimaginable loss, yet refusing to surrender hope. This volume reveals how adversity became the foundation for extraordinary triumph, offering readers an intimate portrait of what it truly means to live well despite overwhelming hardship.
"This collaboration with my mother became a gift beyond measure," said Kardos. "Through her stories and our shared purpose, I witnessed how retelling one's life with honesty and reflection can reignite the soul and remind us that our struggles are never wasted—they become our strength."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Alexander Kardos's candid work provides readers with a spiritually enriching testament to faith and determination. This memoir inspires all who encounter it to recognize their own capacity for resilience in the face of life's deepest challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "My Hard Life Lived Well" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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