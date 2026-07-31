Recent Release, "There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God," from Christian Faith Publishing Author James Milner, Offers Stirring Encouragement
Atlanta, GA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Milner has completed a new book, "There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God," presenting a collection of messages designed to reaffirm that God continues to offer fresh words of encouragement to His people. Through accessible language that resonates with both young believers and seasoned worshipers of Jesus Christ, Dr. Milner shares expressions of direction, love, and assurance received through dedicated prayer and meditation. These inspired messages draw from biblical truths, demonstrating how God's communication—evident from Eden through the apostle John's time on Patmos—remains relevant and powerful today.
Dr. Milner brings substantial spiritual authority to this work, having founded and pastored The Chapel of Christian Love Missionary Baptist Church while dedicating his evangelistic efforts to serving the impoverished and marginalized. His commitment to community transformation extends through Community Concerns Inc., the nonprofit organization he established to serve homeless populations through several programs including Odyssey III, Odyssey Oasis, and Odyssey Villas. Holding a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from the Morehouse School of Religion, Dr. Milner has served Atlanta in numerous leadership capacities, including roles with Former President Jimmy Carter's Atlanta Project Inner Faith Committee and as President of the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta.
"There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God" explores profound themes of authenticity and divine provision through sermonic messages that speak directly to individual readers' circumstances. In pieces such as "Stop Pretending," Dr. Milner encourages readers to embrace their genuine selves, while "When It Seems There Is No Way Out" demonstrates God's faithfulness in seemingly hopeless situations. As readers engage with this enlightening work with open hearts, they will discover personalized spiritual direction woven throughout its pages, with careful scriptural references provided to ensure proper biblical context and contemporary relevance.
"My prayer is that each reader will encounter a personal word from the Lord that addresses their specific journey," said author James Milner. "Through meditation on God's word and the messages shared in this book, believers will recognize His constant communication and find assurance in His unwavering presence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Milner's faith-filled work equips readers with spiritual nourishment and direction for their daily walk with God. These messages transform hearts and deepen believers' understanding of divine love and provision.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Milner brings substantial spiritual authority to this work, having founded and pastored The Chapel of Christian Love Missionary Baptist Church while dedicating his evangelistic efforts to serving the impoverished and marginalized. His commitment to community transformation extends through Community Concerns Inc., the nonprofit organization he established to serve homeless populations through several programs including Odyssey III, Odyssey Oasis, and Odyssey Villas. Holding a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from the Morehouse School of Religion, Dr. Milner has served Atlanta in numerous leadership capacities, including roles with Former President Jimmy Carter's Atlanta Project Inner Faith Committee and as President of the Concerned Black Clergy of Atlanta.
"There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God" explores profound themes of authenticity and divine provision through sermonic messages that speak directly to individual readers' circumstances. In pieces such as "Stop Pretending," Dr. Milner encourages readers to embrace their genuine selves, while "When It Seems There Is No Way Out" demonstrates God's faithfulness in seemingly hopeless situations. As readers engage with this enlightening work with open hearts, they will discover personalized spiritual direction woven throughout its pages, with careful scriptural references provided to ensure proper biblical context and contemporary relevance.
"My prayer is that each reader will encounter a personal word from the Lord that addresses their specific journey," said author James Milner. "Through meditation on God's word and the messages shared in this book, believers will recognize His constant communication and find assurance in His unwavering presence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Milner's faith-filled work equips readers with spiritual nourishment and direction for their daily walk with God. These messages transform hearts and deepen believers' understanding of divine love and provision.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "There is a Word: Encouraging Words Inspired by My Walk with God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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