Recent Release, "Our Shame for His Glory," by Jim McKinzie, Shows How Personal Redemption Stories Powerfully Testify to Jesus's Transformative Grace
Cameron, NC, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim McKinzie has completed a new book, "Our Shame for His Glory," a candid account of one man's harrowing journey through addiction and his ultimate triumph through faith in Jesus Christ. The narrative reveals a tender relationship between a father and his child, illustrating God's unfailing mercy while demonstrating His supreme sovereignty over every aspect of our lives. Rather than presenting the Bible as merely historical documentation, McKinzie's story serves as living evidence that Scripture continues to unfold through people's lives today—in their struggles, failures, and victories alike.
The author's background as a retired soldier and recovering addict lends authentic credibility to his witness. McKinzie experienced a radical transformation through the power of the Holy Spirit, ascending from the depths of destitution and substance abuse to establish a prosperous career serving his nation. His journey wasn't without setbacks, yet God's steadfast guidance and loving conviction repeatedly restored him when he lost his way. This profound encounter with divine grace became the catalyst for his calling to help others discover in Jesus Christ the only true remedy for self-destructive patterns.
"Our Shame for His Glory" captures the universal struggle against sin's addictive grip while celebrating the liberating freedom found exclusively in Christ's redemptive power. Readers will encounter essential themes about God's sovereignty, the Church's vital role in restoration, and how personal testimony becomes instrumental in others' spiritual awakening. McKinzie demonstrates that shame and guilt need not define our future—when surrendered to God, they become the very materials through which He reshapes us into our intended purpose, all for His glory and the benefit of His kingdom.
"My life is evidence that God remains as active today as He was in biblical times," said McKinzie. "By sharing our stories of transformation, we plant seeds of hope in broken hearts and show the world that God's miracles are not confined to ancient history but continue happening around us constantly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim McKinzie's faith-filled work offers readers a transparent testimony of God's relentless grace working through human weakness. This stirring narrative will challenge readers to examine their own stories and recognize how Jesus Christ can transform shame into purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Our Shame for His Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background as a retired soldier and recovering addict lends authentic credibility to his witness. McKinzie experienced a radical transformation through the power of the Holy Spirit, ascending from the depths of destitution and substance abuse to establish a prosperous career serving his nation. His journey wasn't without setbacks, yet God's steadfast guidance and loving conviction repeatedly restored him when he lost his way. This profound encounter with divine grace became the catalyst for his calling to help others discover in Jesus Christ the only true remedy for self-destructive patterns.
"Our Shame for His Glory" captures the universal struggle against sin's addictive grip while celebrating the liberating freedom found exclusively in Christ's redemptive power. Readers will encounter essential themes about God's sovereignty, the Church's vital role in restoration, and how personal testimony becomes instrumental in others' spiritual awakening. McKinzie demonstrates that shame and guilt need not define our future—when surrendered to God, they become the very materials through which He reshapes us into our intended purpose, all for His glory and the benefit of His kingdom.
"My life is evidence that God remains as active today as He was in biblical times," said McKinzie. "By sharing our stories of transformation, we plant seeds of hope in broken hearts and show the world that God's miracles are not confined to ancient history but continue happening around us constantly."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim McKinzie's faith-filled work offers readers a transparent testimony of God's relentless grace working through human weakness. This stirring narrative will challenge readers to examine their own stories and recognize how Jesus Christ can transform shame into purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Our Shame for His Glory" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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