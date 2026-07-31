Recent Release, "A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership," from Author Charles Z. Barwon, Equips Church Leaders with Biblical Wisdom and Practical Tools
Midlothian, VA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charles Z. Barwon, MTh, ThM, MA has completed a new book, titled, "A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership," addressing a critical gap in church leadership development. Drawing from more than thirty years of ministry experience, Barwon recognized deficiencies among church members elected or appointed to leadership positions and set out to create a resource that would transform their confidence and competence. This comprehensive guide provides the frameworks, strategies, and biblical foundations that emerging leaders need to step into their roles with assurance rather than apprehension.
Rev. Charles Z. Barwon brings unparalleled credentials and experience to this undertaking. As President of the Jarwludo International Training Institute, which specializes in developing pastors and church leaders, he has worked extensively with congregations seeking to strengthen their leadership pipelines. A graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary, Liberty University, Cuttington University, and Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary, Barwon has spent three decades as both a successful pastor and an overseer of multiple pastors and churches. His depth of theological training combined with hands-on pastoral experience uniquely positions him to address the real challenges church leaders face.
"A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership" explores the multifaceted demands of church leadership with clarity and accessibility. Readers will discover practical instruction in interpersonal dynamics, administrative excellence, problem-solving methodologies, Bible study facilitation, and effective teaching techniques. The book emphasizes mutual support and shared responsibility, transforming leadership from an isolating burden into a collaborative endeavor. Whether resolving personality conflicts, developing administrative competence, or simply gaining deeper understanding of leadership responsibilities, this guide empowers church members to banish fear and embrace their calling with skill and conviction.
"My passion is to equip church leaders with the tools, knowledge, and biblical foundation they need to serve with excellence and confidence," said the author. "After witnessing so many capable church members hesitate to accept leadership roles due to uncertainty about their abilities, I felt compelled to create a resource that addresses this gap and transforms how we approach leadership development in the local church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this invaluable work provides church leaders with the strategies and biblical wisdom necessary to navigate their responsibilities with competence and conviction. Readers will gain the skills, confidence, and spiritual grounding to lead effectively and inspire their congregations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rev. Charles Z. Barwon brings unparalleled credentials and experience to this undertaking. As President of the Jarwludo International Training Institute, which specializes in developing pastors and church leaders, he has worked extensively with congregations seeking to strengthen their leadership pipelines. A graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary, Liberty University, Cuttington University, and Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary, Barwon has spent three decades as both a successful pastor and an overseer of multiple pastors and churches. His depth of theological training combined with hands-on pastoral experience uniquely positions him to address the real challenges church leaders face.
"A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership" explores the multifaceted demands of church leadership with clarity and accessibility. Readers will discover practical instruction in interpersonal dynamics, administrative excellence, problem-solving methodologies, Bible study facilitation, and effective teaching techniques. The book emphasizes mutual support and shared responsibility, transforming leadership from an isolating burden into a collaborative endeavor. Whether resolving personality conflicts, developing administrative competence, or simply gaining deeper understanding of leadership responsibilities, this guide empowers church members to banish fear and embrace their calling with skill and conviction.
"My passion is to equip church leaders with the tools, knowledge, and biblical foundation they need to serve with excellence and confidence," said the author. "After witnessing so many capable church members hesitate to accept leadership roles due to uncertainty about their abilities, I felt compelled to create a resource that addresses this gap and transforms how we approach leadership development in the local church."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this invaluable work provides church leaders with the strategies and biblical wisdom necessary to navigate their responsibilities with competence and conviction. Readers will gain the skills, confidence, and spiritual grounding to lead effectively and inspire their congregations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Complete Guide for Church Members in Leadership" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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