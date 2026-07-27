Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer
Belmont, NC, July 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dental Strategy Institute (DSI), a business intelligence publisher serving dental practice owners, DSO operators, and industry professionals, today released a free white paper examining how earn-out clauses in Dental Service Organization (DSO) acquisitions are structured, and why selling dentists frequently collect less than the total price they were promised at signing.
The white paper, The Earn-Out Trap: Why Most DSO Earn-Outs Are Structured to Fail the Seller, arrives as DSO affiliation continues to reshape the dental industry. The share of U.S. dentists affiliated with a DSO climbed from 7.2 percent in 2015 to 16.1 percent in 2024, and more than one in four dentists fewer than ten years out of school now works inside a DSO-affiliated practice. Fifty-eight percent of the dental school class of 2024 joined a DSO, compared with twenty-two percent of the class of 2018.
As affiliation has grown, so has the earn-out — a contract clause that delays 10 to 30 percent of a seller's total purchase price until the acquired practice hits performance targets, typically tied to EBITDA, over the one to three years following the deal's close. According to the white paper, earn-outs now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisition agreements. Once the deal closes, however, the buyer controls nearly every input that determines whether the seller collects that final payment, including staffing, management fee structures, and often the accounting methodology used to calculate the target itself.
"Most dentists spend weeks negotiating the number on the letter of intent and almost no time on how that number actually gets paid out," said Pete Volk, founder of Dental Strategy Institute. "The earn-out itself isn't the trap. Signing one that's never been independently reviewed is."
The white paper breaks down the standard DSO deal structure, identifies the three mechanisms most likely to erode an earn-out payment, and outlines the specific contract terms attorneys who negotiate these transactions say actually protect sellers — including a clearly defined "same-store" EBITDA methodology and a named, independent dispute-resolution process.
The white paper draws on and expands the research behind DSI's full-length book, The Earn-Out Trap: What Dentists Don't Know About DSO Deals — and What It's Costing Them, available on Amazon and at dentalstrategyinstitute.com. The book includes a complete negotiation framework, a state-by-state non-compete enforceability reference, and the DSI Deal Scorecard, a tool selling dentists can use to evaluate a DSO offer before signing a letter of intent.
The Earn-Out Trap white paper is available now, free of charge, at dentalstrategyinstitute.com.
About Dental Strategy Institute
Dental Strategy Institute (DSI) publishes books, tools, white papers, and courses that give dental professionals plain-language business intelligence for the decisions that define their careers — practice sales, DSO affiliation, valuation, and operations. DSI is founded and written by Pete Volk, a dental industry veteran with more than twenty years of experience across DSO strategy, dental office design, and practice valuation. Learn more at dentalstrategyinstitute.com.
Media Contact
Pete Volk
Founder, Dental Strategy Institute
petev@dentalstrategyinstitute.com
dentalstrategyinstitute.com
The white paper, The Earn-Out Trap: Why Most DSO Earn-Outs Are Structured to Fail the Seller, arrives as DSO affiliation continues to reshape the dental industry. The share of U.S. dentists affiliated with a DSO climbed from 7.2 percent in 2015 to 16.1 percent in 2024, and more than one in four dentists fewer than ten years out of school now works inside a DSO-affiliated practice. Fifty-eight percent of the dental school class of 2024 joined a DSO, compared with twenty-two percent of the class of 2018.
As affiliation has grown, so has the earn-out — a contract clause that delays 10 to 30 percent of a seller's total purchase price until the acquired practice hits performance targets, typically tied to EBITDA, over the one to three years following the deal's close. According to the white paper, earn-outs now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisition agreements. Once the deal closes, however, the buyer controls nearly every input that determines whether the seller collects that final payment, including staffing, management fee structures, and often the accounting methodology used to calculate the target itself.
"Most dentists spend weeks negotiating the number on the letter of intent and almost no time on how that number actually gets paid out," said Pete Volk, founder of Dental Strategy Institute. "The earn-out itself isn't the trap. Signing one that's never been independently reviewed is."
The white paper breaks down the standard DSO deal structure, identifies the three mechanisms most likely to erode an earn-out payment, and outlines the specific contract terms attorneys who negotiate these transactions say actually protect sellers — including a clearly defined "same-store" EBITDA methodology and a named, independent dispute-resolution process.
The white paper draws on and expands the research behind DSI's full-length book, The Earn-Out Trap: What Dentists Don't Know About DSO Deals — and What It's Costing Them, available on Amazon and at dentalstrategyinstitute.com. The book includes a complete negotiation framework, a state-by-state non-compete enforceability reference, and the DSI Deal Scorecard, a tool selling dentists can use to evaluate a DSO offer before signing a letter of intent.
The Earn-Out Trap white paper is available now, free of charge, at dentalstrategyinstitute.com.
About Dental Strategy Institute
Dental Strategy Institute (DSI) publishes books, tools, white papers, and courses that give dental professionals plain-language business intelligence for the decisions that define their careers — practice sales, DSO affiliation, valuation, and operations. DSI is founded and written by Pete Volk, a dental industry veteran with more than twenty years of experience across DSO strategy, dental office design, and practice valuation. Learn more at dentalstrategyinstitute.com.
Media Contact
Pete Volk
Founder, Dental Strategy Institute
petev@dentalstrategyinstitute.com
dentalstrategyinstitute.com
Contact
Dental Strategy InstituteContact
Pete Volk
770-843-3676
https://dentalstrategyinstitute.com
Pete Volk
770-843-3676
https://dentalstrategyinstitute.com
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