EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories.
Nashua, NH, July 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- EmergentMedTech today announced that its partner practices and technologies have earned five nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards, one of the aesthetic field's most closely followed recognitions of clinical excellence and innovation.
The nominations span three of the areas that matter most to modern practices: therapeutic treatment, nonsurgical body shaping, and more. Taken together, they reflect the approach EmergentMedTech has held since its founding, pairing technologies that have a defensible mechanism with the refined protocols the company develops alongside its provider partners. It is a quieter kind of progress, measured in outcomes rather than noise.
The 2026 Nominees
Shaun Charles Med Spa
Best Therapeutic Treatment, for the soon to be unveiled Orion Fusion Device™
Best Aesthetic Practice, for the third consecutive year
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2393
207 Wellness
Best Nonsurgical Body Shaping Enhancement, with CellSound Aesthetics®
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2376
Revive Skin Clinic of Maine
Best Nonsurgical Body Shaping Enhancement, with CellSound Aesthetics®
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2377
The Technologies Behind the Nominations
CellSound Aesthetics®. CellSound takes a regenerative rather than a destructive approach to body shaping and skin rejuvenation. Its patented ElectroSonic Resonance® pairs non-focused ultrasound with a controlled electric field, working with the body's own metabolism instead of relying on heat, cold, or cavitation to disrupt tissue. A single platform moves between skin rejuvenation and body contouring, which is part of why it earned recognition in two separate practices this year.
Orion cold plasma. Orion is EmergentMedTech's professional cold plasma line, developed for skin and hair regeneration and for pairing energy with the topical actives providers already trust. The forthcoming Orion Fusion Device™, nominated here for Best Therapeutic Treatment ahead of its official unveiling, extends that platform further.
"Recognition like this matters because it reflects what happens in the treatment room, not in a marketing deck," said Angela Lacy Salisbury, cofounder of EmergentMedTech. "Every one of these nominations started with a provider, a patient, technology, and a partner distributor like us, that earned its place. That is the only kind of progress we are interested in."
Cast Your Vote
Voting is open now, and supporters can vote once each day in all five categories. We also encourage providers to share the link with colleagues, patients, and their wider community, so the whole aesthetic field can help recognize the work behind these nominations.
Vote daily and share: https://linktr.ee/emergentmedtech
Every vote helps recognize the providers, educators, and technologies shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.
About EmergentMedTech
EmergentMedTech was founded in 2018 by Rob Salisbury and Angela Lacy Salisbury on a straightforward premise: that meaningful progress in aesthetic medicine comes from better science, better training, and better partnerships, not louder marketing. The company has since become one of the most recognized names in plasma and energy based regenerative technology in the United States, beginning with its role with NeoGen nitrogen plasma.
Today EmergentMedTech curates a focused portfolio of clinically grounded technologies, including CellSound Aesthetics® regenerative body and skin platform, and the Orion cold plasma line. Every device is selected for the same reasons: a defensible mechanism, a strong safety profile, and results providers can stand behind. Around those technologies, the company builds the part that often matters most, ongoing education and protocol development, so that providers of every discipline, skin type, and practice model can deliver consistent outcomes.
EmergentMedTech works as a partner rather than a vendor, pairing advanced technology with the training, marketing, and clinical support that help practices grow with confidence.
Redefining Regeneration. Reinventing Partnership.
The nominations span three of the areas that matter most to modern practices: therapeutic treatment, nonsurgical body shaping, and more. Taken together, they reflect the approach EmergentMedTech has held since its founding, pairing technologies that have a defensible mechanism with the refined protocols the company develops alongside its provider partners. It is a quieter kind of progress, measured in outcomes rather than noise.
The 2026 Nominees
Shaun Charles Med Spa
Best Therapeutic Treatment, for the soon to be unveiled Orion Fusion Device™
Best Aesthetic Practice, for the third consecutive year
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2393
207 Wellness
Best Nonsurgical Body Shaping Enhancement, with CellSound Aesthetics®
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2376
Revive Skin Clinic of Maine
Best Nonsurgical Body Shaping Enhancement, with CellSound Aesthetics®
Vote Here: https://aestheticawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/23/vote/2377
The Technologies Behind the Nominations
CellSound Aesthetics®. CellSound takes a regenerative rather than a destructive approach to body shaping and skin rejuvenation. Its patented ElectroSonic Resonance® pairs non-focused ultrasound with a controlled electric field, working with the body's own metabolism instead of relying on heat, cold, or cavitation to disrupt tissue. A single platform moves between skin rejuvenation and body contouring, which is part of why it earned recognition in two separate practices this year.
Orion cold plasma. Orion is EmergentMedTech's professional cold plasma line, developed for skin and hair regeneration and for pairing energy with the topical actives providers already trust. The forthcoming Orion Fusion Device™, nominated here for Best Therapeutic Treatment ahead of its official unveiling, extends that platform further.
"Recognition like this matters because it reflects what happens in the treatment room, not in a marketing deck," said Angela Lacy Salisbury, cofounder of EmergentMedTech. "Every one of these nominations started with a provider, a patient, technology, and a partner distributor like us, that earned its place. That is the only kind of progress we are interested in."
Cast Your Vote
Voting is open now, and supporters can vote once each day in all five categories. We also encourage providers to share the link with colleagues, patients, and their wider community, so the whole aesthetic field can help recognize the work behind these nominations.
Vote daily and share: https://linktr.ee/emergentmedtech
Every vote helps recognize the providers, educators, and technologies shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.
About EmergentMedTech
EmergentMedTech was founded in 2018 by Rob Salisbury and Angela Lacy Salisbury on a straightforward premise: that meaningful progress in aesthetic medicine comes from better science, better training, and better partnerships, not louder marketing. The company has since become one of the most recognized names in plasma and energy based regenerative technology in the United States, beginning with its role with NeoGen nitrogen plasma.
Today EmergentMedTech curates a focused portfolio of clinically grounded technologies, including CellSound Aesthetics® regenerative body and skin platform, and the Orion cold plasma line. Every device is selected for the same reasons: a defensible mechanism, a strong safety profile, and results providers can stand behind. Around those technologies, the company builds the part that often matters most, ongoing education and protocol development, so that providers of every discipline, skin type, and practice model can deliver consistent outcomes.
EmergentMedTech works as a partner rather than a vendor, pairing advanced technology with the training, marketing, and clinical support that help practices grow with confidence.
Redefining Regeneration. Reinventing Partnership.
Contact
EmergentmedtechContact
Edwin Santana
978-397-3497
emergentmedtech.com
Edwin Santana
978-397-3497
emergentmedtech.com
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