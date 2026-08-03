OESD Longarm Quilting Rebrands as Totally Quilted
Oklahoma City, OK, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OESD Longarm Quilting, a premier provider of high-quality, digitized longarm quilting designs, announced it is rebranding to Totally Quilted. This strategic name change opens the door to broader possibilities and new avenues of growth, better capturing the brand's expansive vision for all things quilting.
“Our journey began with a mission: to provide the best products possible through thoughtful design and meticulous attention to detail,” said Natalie Gorman, Business Manager at Totally Quilted. “While ‘Totally Quilted’ represents an exciting new chapter of growth and creative potential for quilting, our core identity remains unchanged. Longarm quilting designs will continue to be the heart and soul of what we do. We are simply broadening our horizons to provide even more value and creative tools for our customers.
A New Name, A New Future: The transition to Totally Quilted is accompanied by a roadmap of highly anticipated developments designed to enhance the quilting experience. Soon, customers can look forward to:
Expanded Offerings: A wider variety of quilting resources and supplies.
More Collaborations: The brand takes immense pride in its robust collaborations with top-tier licensed artists well-known throughout the quilting world, including industry icons like Amanda Murphy, Tula Pink, Kaffe Fassett, and Laurel Burch, with plans to add more.
The company invites its loyal customers and the wider quilting community to explore the new brand identity at totallyquilted.com and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated on upcoming product launches.
About Totally Quilted:
Formerly known as OESD Longarm Quilting, Totally Quilted is a premier provider of high-quality digital and print-at-home quilting designs. Known for precision, reliability, and an extensive library of both classic and on-trend patterns, the company empowers quilters to achieve stitching success on every project. With a focus on innovation and community, Totally Quilted is dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of the modern quilter.
“Our journey began with a mission: to provide the best products possible through thoughtful design and meticulous attention to detail,” said Natalie Gorman, Business Manager at Totally Quilted. “While ‘Totally Quilted’ represents an exciting new chapter of growth and creative potential for quilting, our core identity remains unchanged. Longarm quilting designs will continue to be the heart and soul of what we do. We are simply broadening our horizons to provide even more value and creative tools for our customers.
A New Name, A New Future: The transition to Totally Quilted is accompanied by a roadmap of highly anticipated developments designed to enhance the quilting experience. Soon, customers can look forward to:
Expanded Offerings: A wider variety of quilting resources and supplies.
More Collaborations: The brand takes immense pride in its robust collaborations with top-tier licensed artists well-known throughout the quilting world, including industry icons like Amanda Murphy, Tula Pink, Kaffe Fassett, and Laurel Burch, with plans to add more.
The company invites its loyal customers and the wider quilting community to explore the new brand identity at totallyquilted.com and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated on upcoming product launches.
About Totally Quilted:
Formerly known as OESD Longarm Quilting, Totally Quilted is a premier provider of high-quality digital and print-at-home quilting designs. Known for precision, reliability, and an extensive library of both classic and on-trend patterns, the company empowers quilters to achieve stitching success on every project. With a focus on innovation and community, Totally Quilted is dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of the modern quilter.
Contact
Totally QuiltedContact
Natalie Gorman
(405) 359-2741
totallyquilted.com
Natalie Gorman
(405) 359-2741
totallyquilted.com
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